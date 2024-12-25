Santa Monica grappled with rising crime rates, severe weather, and various civic developments throughout February, while advancing several community initiatives.

Crime increased for the third consecutive year in 2023, according to Police Chief Ramon Batista, with serious offenses rising by 129 calls. High-value thefts accounted for 59% of major crimes. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón reported approximately 200 organized retail theft cases were filed in 2023.

The city experienced significant rainfall when an atmospheric river brought 6.79 inches over 48 hours in early February, according to the National Weather Service station at Santa Monica Municipal Airport.

In civic developments, the City Council approved a study exploring barriers to diversity, equity, and inclusion in procurement practices. The council also strengthened renter protections, prohibiting excessive rent increases and unjust evictions.

Vice Mayor Lana Negrete disclosed her cancer diagnosis during a council meeting, coinciding with National Cancer Prevention Month. Meanwhile, descendants of Silas White, a Black entrepreneur whose property was claimed through eminent domain in 1958, appeared before the council seeking restitution for the land where the Viceroy Hotel now stands.

In education, John Adams Middle School earned recognition in the 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program for exceptional student performance. The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District expanded support for struggling students and addressed chronic absenteeism.

The business landscape evolved with new additions and closures. Loft Dynamics opened its first North American virtual reality flight simulation headquarters at Santa Monica Airport, while the iconic Ursula's Costumes announced its closure after years of service.

At the Santa Monica Pier, competitive eater James Webb set a new world record by consuming 338 pistachios in eight minutes during the Wonderful Pistachios Get Crackin' Eating Championship, winning $5,000.

February

Los Angeles DA announces 200 organized retail theft cases were filed in 2023: On Feb. 1, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that “approximately 200” organized retail theft cases involving adult and juvenile defendants were filed by the office in 2023. The cases were filed through the efforts of organized retail task forces, which are composed of regional law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office partnering together to prosecute these crimes.

School officials broach ways to support struggling students: The Board of Education focused on fall diagnostic and interim assessments to highlight “promising practices” for districtwide support on lagging students, as well as how to invert chronic absenteeism in student subgroups like African American/Black students.

Brew Works partners with Bludso’s to release a roasted malt smoked lager: Santa Monica based Brew Works teamed up with Bludso’s BBQ for a limited release smoked malt lager. Select grains used in the lager were roasted “low and slow” in Bludso’s iconic “Ole Hickory” smoker and pecan wood was chosen for its delicate and slightly nutty flavor characteristics.

Two days of deluge bring astronomical rainfall: Atmospheric river-powered storm totals in Santa Monica over a 48-hour period from Feb. 4 through Feb. 6 was 6.79 inches, according to the National Weather Service observation station at Santa Monica Municipal Airport.

Life can be tough so couple made an album to help everyone sing their feelings: A pair of Santa Monicans may have missed out on a Grammy Award, but that didn’t make their nominated Children’s Album any less of an accomplishment. Duo Andrew Barman and Polly Hall’s nominated album “Ahhhhh!” was born out of the couple’s own experience in parenting and mental health after the COVID-19 pandemic, touching on points beyond the struggle of childhood.

CIF honors Mariners, Vikings football standouts: The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) 2023 All-CIF Southern Section football squads featured members of the Saint Monica Mariners and Samohi Vikings teams. Mariners senior wide receiver, cornerback and team captain Joshua Barnes was named the CIF Southern Section Division 13 Offensive Player of the Year, while Coach Thomas Barnes was honored at the division’s Championship Coach. The Samohi squad had six selections on the Division 9 team, including seniors like running back and linebacker Caden McCallum, as well as wide receiver Griffin Seals.

Swiss precision is applied to aviation as virtual reality flight simulation ‘hub’ opens at Santa Monica Airport: Global pioneer in digital aviation simulation, Loft Dynamics, opened its first virtual reality (VR) simulation “hub” forming the company’s first North American headquarters at Santa Monica Airport. The high-end simulator utilizes the very latest in aviation simulation technology and is targeted at pilots of all levels of experience and offers a hands-on way for flyers to experience the most modern training techniques along with the chance to potentially fly over landmarks all across the world.

YMCA partners with local group for Black History Month: The Santa Monica YMCA hosted the Santa Monica Black Lives Association (SMBLA) and representatives of other local groups for a Black History Month kickoff event on Feb. 1.

New plant-based sandwich shop B&T’s on Montana Ave offers alternative green grub: B&T’s sandwich shop offers 10 signature sandwiches, all of which have their own flavor profile, and everything is 100% plant based. Co-founder Terrence Caldwell said all the ingredients used are organic and locally sourced, avoiding fake imitation meat, so every sandwich has a main plant-based “meat replacement” component.

Astrophysicist and alien hunter Dr. Avi Loeb gives talk at Amateur Astronomy Club: The Santa Monica Amateur Astronomy Club welcomed astrophysicist and Harvard professor Dr. Avi Loeb, one of the most prominent proponents on the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence. Dr. Loeb is arguably best known for ruffling feathers in the scientific community for suggesting that ‘Oumuamua - the first cosmological object officially classified as “interstellar” that sailed through our solar system in 2017 - could have been an alien spacecraft.

Council approves DEI study and authorizes added renter protections: The council awarded a contract for a study to explore barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the City’s procurement and contracting practices for the Finance Department. Council also approved a slate of added protections for renters, including prohibitions against drastic rent increases, unjust evictions and harassment.

History of the housed and unhoused, examined at new museum exhibit: The Santa Monica officially opened its latest main gallery exhibit “UN|HOUSED,” diving deep into the history of Santa Monica housing and spotlighting the ever-present issue of homelessness in the city.

Santa Monica shutterbug snaps every step of Endeavour’s adventure: The Space Shuttle Orbiter Endeavour rolled off the NASA production line in April 1991, flying a total of 25 missions from 1992 to 2011, clocking over 7,000 hours in space, flying over 122 million miles and completing 4,671 orbits of the Earth. Space buff Stephen Silberkraus was there every step of the way, a local amateur photographer who has snapped photos of the Endeavour over the years due to the space industry always being an influence in his life.

Vikings forge path to their college athletic homes: The Samohi student body honored some of the school’s finest senior student-athletes as they made their college decisions during a National Signing Day ceremony. Moving on to college athletics were Samohi football standouts Caden McCallum (Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts), Jayden Montanez (University of California, Davis) and Ryland Hawkins (Willamette University in Salem, Oregon); girls’ soccer standout Cassie Bibby (University of Southern California), lacrosse leader Jasper Ford (Dominican University of California in San Rafael), boys’ water polo record holder Darragh Flanders (Pomona Pitzer College in Claremont), girls’ volleyball star Emersen Werger (University of Denver), sailor Oliver Keeves (Tufts University) and baseball standout Bobby Munoz (Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota).

St. John’s recognizes Black History Month with healthcare panel: Providence Saint John’s Health Center hosted a discussion focused on how to address racial disparities in healthcare, particularly when it comes to Black Americans, who face persistent issues like higher rates of infant/maternal mortality, asthma, mental health challenges, high blood pressure and Alzheimer’s disease.

RealReal designer retail store broken into for the second time in 10 weeks: Five suspects were arrested a couple of months after a priory robbery involving four suspects at the same store. Thieves entered the store and forced their way past the front door security, using hammers to smash multiple display cases containing brand-name purses worth over $50,000.

Crime continues to rise in Santa Monica: Crime increased in Santa Monica for the third consecutive year in 2023 driven by high value thefts and petty assault according to Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista, who presented the annual report. Part I crimes, serious offenses like violent assault, robbery and burglary, increased by 129 calls with high value thefts accounting for 59% of Part I incidents. Part II crimes, led by simple assaults, vandalism, narcotics-related incidents, public intoxication and fraud increased by 7%, with the largest share of Part II crimes being simple assault (which results in minor or no injuries).

Designer looks to open opportunities with SMC collaboration: Los Angeles-based designer Jade Marlin and his Jade Marlin Foundation began implementing a “fashion academy” in the 2010s, giving youth and aspiring adults alike the push in a successful direction in the fashion industry, something several Santa Monica youth have already taken advantage of. The Foundation’s latest Santa Monica connection is a partnership with fashion professors at Santa Monica College. Marlin noted that he loves Santa Monica, as the city is where he started “getting the creative mind” for fashion.

Ursula’s Costumes Closure: Ursula’s Costumes, a renowned local wardrobe store, closed this year. The owner, Ursula Boschet, anticipated shutting down permanently and initiated a “Closing Down Sale” in February. The store was a fascinating experience akin to a Hollywood wardrobe museum, offering a vast array of costumes and accessories spanning different eras and cinematic chapters.

City Hall Mural Controversy: Santa Monica City Hall discussed its controversial 1939 murals by Stanton Macdonald-Wright. The depictions of Native Americans sparked a recent dispute over historical framing. The City Council unanimously approved the Reframe: City Hall Mural project, initiating the implementation phase to address concerns.

Samohi Performing Arts Presents The Phantom of the Opera: Barnum Hall transformed into the Paris Opera House as Samohi Performing Arts presented The Phantom of the Opera. Directed by Jeffe Huls, the musical showcased the students’ theatrical, visual, and audio talents, promising a spectacular performance.

Barefoot Dutchman’s Cross-Country Trek for Mental Health: Anton Nootenboom, known as “The Barefoot Dutchman,” embarked on a 3,000-mile cross-country trek from Santa Monica to New York City. Walking barefoot, he raised awareness and funds for male mental health through the #BraveMenTalk campaign, supporting charities like Movember and We Are Mind.

Saint Monica Athletics Semi-Final Outcomes: Saint Monica’s girls soccer and girls basketball teams faced semi-final defeats in their respective CIF 2024 Southern Section championships, marking the end of impressive runs. The soccer team’s 20-game winning streak concluded with a 3-2 loss to Maranatha.

SMMUSD’s Mid-Year Update on Learning Goals: Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District received a mid-year update on the Local Control and Accountability Plan, focusing on goals related to college readiness and social justice. The report detailed progress, expenses, and priorities, including a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

Vice Mayor Lana Negrete announces cancer diagnosis: Vice Mayor Lana Negrete confirmed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Negrete used her platform at Council to make note of February being National Cancer Prevention Month, stating that she’s going to use her voice going forward “as much as possible” to be vocal “about all things surrounding cancer.”

Black community speaks out over Silas White property controversy, descendants call for land to be returned: Advocates for the return of land formerly owned by a Black family in Santa Monica returned to Council to reiterate the importance of resolving the controversial issue of ownership of the land where the Viceroy Hotel now sits at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Pico Boulevard. A Black entrepreneur and Santa Monica resident named Silas White purchased the land in 1957, but just one year later, the City of Santa Monica claimed the property through eminent domain. Public comment at Council included family members of the deceased White, calling for restitution.

John Adams Middl2 School recognized for exceptional student performance: Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s John Adams Middle School, or JAMS, was recently recognized as being “exceptional” for both closing the achievement gap and demonstrating student performance, as California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that JAMS was part of the 293 middle schools and high schools selected in the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program. Schools are recognized for exceptional student performance based on achieving exemplary performance in English Language Arts (ELA) and math, as well as reducing suspensions.

District sings the blues alongside national group: Students found out all the facts of blues music during a partnership with national nonprofit JazzReach. As part of SMMUSD’s Black History Month education, district Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator Tom Whaley led efforts to secure grants for a four-day JazzReach visit to district sites.

Shell shock as pistachio eating contest goes nuts with new champion: Pacific Park played host to the second-annual Wonderful Pistachios Get Cracking’ Eating Championship featuring the competitors of Major League Eating (including competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa. Over 1,600 pistachios were consumed in an eight-minute period, including a new world record for the tiny snack. James Webb, the fifth-ranked eater in the world from Sydney, Australia, shattered the previous record of 188 pistachios with an astonishing 338 pistachios consumed, taking home the championship title and a $5,000 check.Pier marks starting point for two incredible cross-country journeys: On the morning of March 1, two top athletes began to expend energy for cross-country journeys across America for important causes. Beginning at 8 a.m. at the Santa Monica Pier, both Andrew Linder and Paul Johnson took their first steps in respective journeys spanning 3,000-plus miles, heading from Los Angeles to New York City. Linder’s “Pier to Park” trek covered from the Pier to NYC’s Central Park, while Johnson ran with pace in mind in an attempt to break a world record of a 42-day pace for the 3,000 miles.

