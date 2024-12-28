Santa Monica experienced significant developments in business, education, and public safety throughout August, while preparing for future roles in regional transportation and international sports.

Downtown Santa Monica welcomed new leadership as Michele Aronson became chair of Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM), while the city's retail landscape evolved with the opening of its second cannabis dispensary and the return of Barnes & Noble to the Third Street Promenade.

The city approved a $3.8 million contract for the Clarity permitting system to streamline building permits, while Waymo expanded its autonomous vehicle service across Los Angeles, using Santa Monica as its testing hub. Metro enhanced transit security by implementing its TAP-to-Exit program at the Downtown Santa Monica station.

In education, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District revised its alcohol and drug policies, replacing automatic suspensions with counseling-focused approaches. The Santa Monica Education Foundation reported a 10% increase in fundraising, totaling $2.4 million for school programs.

Public safety concerns continued as police arrested suspects in two attempted child abductions, while a violent assault on a Big Blue Bus passenger led to an arrest. However, community engagement flourished through events like National Night Out on Main Street, promoting partnerships between residents and law enforcement.

Looking ahead to the 2028 Olympics, Mayor Phil Brock participated in events highlighting Santa Monica's future role as the Beach Volleyball venue. The city also saw the launch of innovative ventures, including an AI-powered therapy app and a free-roam virtual reality gaming experience.

In local politics, Councilmember Christine Parra withdrew from the re-election race, citing family priorities, while the Rent Control Board aligned security deposit rules with new state law, capping deposits at one month's rent.

August

SaMo youth shine in the 'sweet science': The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has focused on channeling youthful energy into boxing through its LEAD (Leadership, Engagement, Achievement, and Discovery) program. The initiative brought teens into the gym to develop discipline and commitment while honing their boxing skills. Family and friends packed the Churchill Boxing Club for "Saturday Night Scraps," showcasing what participants learned.

DTSM welcomes new leadership and board members: Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM) recently welcomed Michele Aronson as its new chair, replacing Eric Sedman. Santa Monica City Council appointed Jon Farzam, Berta Negari, and Michelle Cardiel to the board, while Joshua Gilman was reelected to represent Zone 1. Bruce Fairity and Edna Galindo also joined the leadership team.

Santa Monica’s second cannabis dispensary opens: The city’s second recreational cannabis dispensary, Harvest House of Cannabis, officially opened on Wilshire. Initially licensed for medical use only, both Harvest and Local Cannabis Company now sell recreational products under updated municipal guidelines.

Palisades native shines as Team USA volleyball star: Pacific Palisades native Miles Partain made waves as the youngest member of Team USA’s Men’s Beach Volleyball team. The Palisades High School graduate, a former Valedictorian and standout athlete, secured victories alongside partner Andy Benesh.

Chariots bring elegance, spirituality to annual festival: The annual Los Angeles Festival of the Chariots brought vibrant celebrations to Santa Monica and Venice. Featuring towering chariots adorned with symbolic decorations, the event transformed Venice Beach’s Windward Plaza into a daylong festival.

School board approves alcohol and drug policy revisions: The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Board approved policy changes addressing first-time alcohol and drug offenses. Replacing automatic suspensions, the new approach emphasizes counseling and meetings to provide students with support while maintaining accountability.

City streamlines permit process with $3.8 million system: Santa Monica City Council approved a $3.8 million contract to adopt the Clarity permitting and land use management system. The initiative aims to simplify the process for securing building permits, benefiting businesses and property owners.

Jinky’s reinvents with new location and menu: Jinky’s Cafe reopened in downtown Santa Monica, taking over the former Independence spot. With a refreshed layout and a new dinner menu, Jinky’s aims to reestablish itself as a popular downtown dining destination.

Santa Monica celebrates National Night Out: Main Street transformed for National Night Out, promoting partnerships between the community and public safety departments. The event featured a nostalgia theme with activities for families, including exploring police equipment and engaging with officers.

City faces second racial discrimination lawsuit:nFormer City procurement manager Araceli Esparza filed a lawsuit alleging retaliation, discrimination, and wrongful termination. Esparza claims she faced adverse actions after reporting misconduct and advocating for equity, seeking damages for emotional and financial harm.

New hires announced at SMMUSD schools: The SMMUSD Board approved Dr. Fransisco Dussan as Director of Student Services. Additionally, Dr. Adam Almeida was appointed Principal of Malibu High School, and Kara Belsky became Assistant Principal at Grant Elementary School.

Roll at Santa Monica skating rink opens: Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM) launched the Roll at Santa Monica roller skating rink at the 1324 5th Street location, previously home to the winter Ice at Santa Monica rink. Admission, including skate rentals, was $15 per session, with lockers, socks, and a party tent available for rent or purchase.

MixMatch Dance Festival blends styles and skill levels: The 15th MixMatch Dance Festival brought diverse performances to the Highways Performance Space. Standout acts included “Celebration” by Pas d’ASL, featuring guest dancers from Israel, as well as Flamenco, Jazz, Ballet, and Indian Bollywood performances, making for a unique weekend showcase.

Santa Monica Rugby Club qualifies for National Sevens Championship: The Santa Monica Rugby Club (SMRC) qualified for the USA Rugby National Sevens Championship for the first time in six years. Coach and player Danny Thomas described sevens rugby as a “much quicker” game emphasizing physical speed. Thomas captained the team after playing for Santa Monica College, UCLA, and Major League Rugby’s Old Glory.

Santa Monica U12 softball team achieves success: The Santa Monica U12 softball team competed in the Western National Championships in Salem, Oregon. After a slow start, the team surged through bracket play, winning four games to reach Championship Sunday. They finished fifth out of 31 teams, one of the best results in team history.

Pottery studio promotes wellness through art: Nicole Peredo’s ARTime Barro at 302 Pico Blvd. combines ceramics, yoga, and sound baths to promote mental wellness. Peredo’s studio serves entertainment industry workers and others seeking stress relief through creative and meditative activities.

Councilmember Christine Parra exits re-election race: Councilmember Christine Parra withdrew from the upcoming election, citing family priorities, including her mother’s health challenges. Parra said balancing council duties with personal responsibilities had become increasingly difficult.

Santa Monica Brew Works hosts canine-themed charity event: Santa Monica Brew Works partnered with HIT Living Dog Rescue and Hot Dog on a Stick for a charity fundraiser. Attendees enjoyed snacks, including milk-bone treats for dogs and hot dogs for humans, while donations supported the rescue organization.

Education Foundation reports fundraising growth: The Santa Monica Education Foundation (SMEF) reported a 10% increase in fundraising for school district programs, totaling $2,409,000 for the 2024-25 year. A record-setting wine auction at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel raised $435,000, reflecting strong community support.

Santa Monica prepares for 2028 Olympics: The LA28 Olympic hand-off featured a closing ceremony previewing Los Angeles’ 2028 Games. Locally, Mayor Phil Brock attended an event, emphasizing Santa Monica’s role as the venue for Beach Volleyball and the city’s preparations to shine on the global stage.

SMMUSD expands Transitional Kindergarten program: The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District expanded its Transitional Kindergarten (TK) program, adding two classrooms for a total of 14. While most classrooms are general education, two feature co-teaching models with general and special education teachers collaborating.

Santa Monica startup offers AI-based therapy app: A local startup developed Rosebud, an AI-powered journaling app providing personalized mental health guidance. Co-founded by Chrys Bader and Sean Dadashi, the app offers feedback based on user journal entries, focusing on life goals, challenges, and relationships.

Rent Control Board aligns security deposit rules with state law: The Santa Monica Rent Control Board revised regulations to align with new state law, capping security deposits at one month’s rent. This change removes a barrier for renters, as California becomes the 12th state to implement such limits.

Heal the Bay receives $30,000 for Adopt-A-Beach program Heal the Bay secured a $30,000 Whale Tail grant to enhance its Adopt-A-Beach program, fostering coastal stewardship and environmental education. Funded in part by sales of Whale Tail license plates, this initiative empowers local groups to maintain California's beaches.

Gluten-free donuts redefine mornings Fōnuts Bakery, now open at 709 Montana, offers always-baked, gluten-free donuts in flavors like churro, vanilla, and double chocolate. Founded by Nancy Truman, who spent 25 years perfecting the recipe, this marks the bakery’s third location.

Suspect in bus assault arrested Police arrested Erik Morgan for a violent assault on a Big Blue Bus passenger. The unprovoked attack left the victim hospitalized. Surveillance footage led to Morgan’s capture, and he faces multiple felony charges.

Bergamot exhibit honors icons Venice artist Victoria White showcased “Legends in Monochrome” at Fabrik Projects Gallery. Her portraits celebrated figures like Bob Marley and Audrey Hepburn, highlighting traits that inspire her.

School district staff targets key priorities Santa Monica-Malibu Unified staff emphasized areas like special education and curriculum during their convocation. The district also celebrated the opening of Samohi’s Exploration Building and Gold Gym.

Local startup bridges rival universities Momentous, a nutrition company co-led by UCLA graduate Erica Good and former USC athlete Jeff Byers, opened an office on Main Street. Its products are backed by top athletic teams and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Attempted child abduction thwarted Police arrested Courtney Perrone after she tried to abduct an 8-year-old near Lincoln Blvd. The child was unharmed, and Perrone faces charges for the incident.

YouTuber questions Santa Monica’s decline A video by real estate influencer Graham Stephan examined issues like homelessness and crime, questioning the city’s transformation. The video garnered nearly 3 million views.

Waymo expands in LA Waymo expanded its autonomous vehicle service to 79 square miles across Los Angeles, with Santa Monica as its testing hub. The company has completed 100,000 trips in California and Arizona.

Samohi students stayed busy over summer Samohi students took summer courses, joined athletic programs, or worked jobs like lifeguarding. Others attended camps and college programs nationwide.

Dome entertainment project canceled: Funding challenges halted plans for a 360-degree immersive dome project on Parking Structure 3’s former site. The project already faced delays.

Color Me Mine for sale amid unrelated controversy: Art venue Color Me Mine is up for sale due to personal reasons. A recent viral incident involving improper disposal of glaze rinse is unrelated to the sale.

Barnes & Noble returns to Promenade: A new Barnes & Noble opened on Third Street Promenade after six years. Its grand opening featured author signings, including local author Olivie Blake.

Women-led films shine at festival: The Broad Humor Film Festival showcased female-directed short comedies and hosted panels supporting women filmmakers. Highlights included Brenda Lee’s feature Fortune Cookies.

VR gaming comes to life: Player One VR World offers free-roam gaming experiences in Santa Monica. Players navigate immersive worlds, from pirate chases to zombie apocalypses, with advanced VR gear.Metro expands TAP-to-Exit: Metro’s TAP-to-Exit program launched at Downtown Santa Monica, following success in North Hollywood. The initiative aims to improve safety and reduce transit-related incidents.