Valentine’s Day closed with a bang when a 3.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the western edge of Los Angeles County around 11:45 p.m with an epicenter 7.7 miles northwest of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This was followed by a 3.5 earthquake at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning centered 6.8 miles west-northwest of Malibu.

Shaking was reported through large swaths of L.A. and Ventura counties. Several Santa Monicans reported being jolted awake, particularly by the 3.7 quake.

This comes at a time the Malibu area is reeling from flooding and a series of mudslides due to Palisades Fire-related damage.