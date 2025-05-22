The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is expected to reopen Friday morning, ending a months-long closure caused by the devastating Palisades Fire.

The reopening comes significantly ahead of schedule, following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement that the route would be accessible by the end of May.

The highway has been closed to non-residents since early January, with access limited to residents within the burn zone, essential workers and authorized cleanup crews. Security checkpoints have been in place at both ends of the closure zone and security plans for the zone are still in flux.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the reopening saying State officials have been left out of security plans for the area as the City of Los Angeles prepares for the reopening.

The accelerated reopening is part of California's "all-in fire response," a coordinated operation involving Caltrans, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. More than 100 USACE crews have been working around the clock, removing approximately 1,284 truckloads of debris daily.

Crews have focused on demolishing damaged structures, removing toxic ash, restoring roadway surfaces and reinstalling utility infrastructure. Officials prioritized parcels adjacent to the highway to clear critical bottlenecks.

The PCH serves as a vital transportation link between Los Angeles, Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Orange County. Beyond its practical importance, the scenic route is a key economic artery supporting tourism and local businesses that have suffered during the closure.

"The Pacific Coast Highway is a major artery that serves hundreds of thousands of Angelenos and visitors from around the world daily," Newsom said in announcing the pre- Memorial Day goal. "This effort will support businesses and tourism by expediting fire cleanup."

While the highway will likely initially operate at reduced capacity, the reopening is expected to significantly ease regional congestion and support ongoing recovery efforts in communities affected by the Palisades Fire.

Updates are available at ca.gov/LAfires.