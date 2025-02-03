After a weekend of confusing statements and partial openings, the Pacific Coast Highway has reopened.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced the reopening of State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) through the cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu to all motorists as of 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3.

Caltrans is implementing traffic controls for the safety of motorists, repair crews and first responders. Motorists should expect major delays on PCH. Caltrans strongly advises people to allow extra time for their commutes or to avoid the area if possible.

Reopening was first announced on Friday with a target date of Sunday. However, on Saturday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said reopenings would be delayed while the Los Angeles Police Department worked to transition security operations to the California Highway Patrol in an effort to maintain security of the burned out zones. Los Angeles Supervisor Lindsay Horvath responded by saying the County would reopen it's sections of the PCH over the weekend with the LA Sheriff handling security.

While the dueling statements caused confusion over the weekend, everyone was on the same page come Monday when traffic resumed on the PCH.

According to Caltrans, the following modifications and safety measures are in place:

PCH is reduced to one lane each direction with a 25 mile per hour speed limit between Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu.

There is one lane through the McClure Tunnel from westbound I-10 to northbound PCH, and one lane entering northbound PCH from the California Incline. These two lanes merge into one lane, potentially causing delays.

All signalized intersections are on flashing red. Please remember to treat these as a four-way stop, even if the intersection is dark due to a power outage.

There is no parking, no stopping and no pedestrians allowed in the work zone. Please remember there may be slow vehicles moving in and out of the lanes. Law enforcement will be citing motorists.

On PCH in both directions, the right lane is closed to allow safe access for utility workers to repair gas, electric and water service; debris haulers to remove hazardous and other household materials and waste; and contractors to continue their work on slope restoration and property repairs that allows for safe rebuilding.

Caltrans reminds motorists that traffic fines can be doubled in an active work zone. Motorists should use caution driving through the area and should slow down for workers.