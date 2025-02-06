The Santa Monica City Council approved new measures last week allowing the Big Blue Bus transit agency to ban disruptive passengers from riding city buses, part of an effort to improve safety for drivers and riders at a time when safety on public transit has become an ongoing issue in the Los Angeles area.

The ordinance gives the local agency authority to issue prohibition orders barring individuals who repeatedly violate transit rules or commit crimes on buses from using the system for specified periods.

"This legislation stems from concerns we received from our motor coach operators and riders regarding individuals on the buses who repeatedly caused disturbances without any consequences," said Liseth Guizar, manager of safety, security and training for the department.

The new rules, enabled by state legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in August 2024, allow the agency to ban passengers who receive three transit-related citations within 90 days or who are arrested for crimes committed on buses or at transit facilities.

The Big Blue Bus system, which provides over 800,000 rides monthly across 69 square miles of greater Los Angeles, had previously attempted to address problematic passengers through court-issued restraining orders but found the process ineffective.

Under the new system, banned passengers will have 10 days to appeal before the prohibition takes effect. The agency will establish an advisory committee to oversee the program and ensure fair implementation.

"SB 1417 includes guardrails to ensure that prohibition orders are issued in a fair and equitable manner," Guizar told the council. She noted that individuals facing bans may still be allowed to use transit for essential trips like medical appointments, work, or legal proceedings.

Bus drivers will not be responsible for enforcing the bans. Instead, if they spot a banned passenger, they will contact dispatch to request law enforcement assistance. The agency's recently implemented Transit Safety Officer program, which places unarmed security guards on buses, will help identify violations and ensure compliance.

The advisory committee will include at least five members with expertise in mental health, youth advocacy, and public safety. They will monitor the program's implementation and oversee training for personnel who issue and enforce the prohibition orders.

The latest efforts to secure local buses comes after several sensational attacks against bus drivers and riders all across the Los Angeles area last year. In Santa Monica, a passenger was the victim of an unprovoked attack resulting in several felony charges against the suspect.

The ordinance passed unanimously, with council members expressing support for measures to improve transit safety while maintaining access for transit-dependent residents.