Residents hoping to travel the Pacific Coast Highway are going to be met with confusion and roadblocks despite an announcement that the PCH would reopen on Sunday.

That announcement was made Friday but by Saturday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass threw the plan into doubt saying the road would remain closed until Monday and checkpoints to enter Pacific Palisades would remain in place.

However, County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath said the road would in fact open, just only where it is under County control.

According to Bass:

Checkpoints and proof-of-residence or entry pass will still be required to enter the Palisades.

On Sunday, resident and contractor access passes can be obtained at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway (Lot 3) in the City of Santa Monica between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contractors are allowed in the fire area and are required to provide identification and proof that they have been hired by specific residents within the impacted areas.

Contractors must report to the check-in area (Lot 3) each day to be granted access and will be provided a pass to enter.

PCH will reopen one lane in each direction at reduced speeds on Monday. Local traffic only is encouraged. New locations to obtain resident and contractor access passes will be announced Sunday, February 2nd.

Angelenos entering the burn zones should prepare to protect themselves from health hazards. Visit lacity.gov for more information.

However, Horvath said Los Angeles County will continue with the plan agreed upon by LASD, LAPD, CHP, and Caltrans, and will reopen Malibu and unincorporated portions of PCH Sunday, February 2 at 8 a.m.

She said the Carbon Beach checkpoint will no longer be active, and PCH will be open one lane in each direction from the Ventura County line through the checkpoint to be determined in and by the City of Los Angeles.

According to Horvath, the County could have opened on Saturday but agreed to delay until Sunday to be consistent with the City of Los Angeles.

“Our communities deserve consistency and coordination in this painful time,” she said. “I want to reiterate that this opening is for residents and their families to resume their lives, and local only traffic is highly encouraged. With reduced lanes and speeds, it will be slow.”

The road has been closed since The Palisades Fire broke out Jan. 8. The disastrous blaze prompted widespread evacuations and the closure of Pacific Coast Highway. The fire caused significant damage to the coastal community, with business operations severely impacted across Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, and Malibu. Much of the area has been closed for weeks as officials worked to prevent looting of vacant homes and more recently, secure the area from toxic ash or potential landslides.

Traffic has been diverted off the PCH through Santa Monica, initially at the Lincoln exit and later at 4th Street. The closure has resulted in significant traffic backups both on the freeway and throughout Downtown Santa Monica, particularly along Lincoln.

Reopening has prompted security concerns from residents and Bass said her delay would allow more time for LAPD to work with the California Highway Patrol.

Starting Monday, LAPD will transfer responsibility for Palisades access to CHP and the National Guard, allowing LAPD to increase its service citywide while also keeping the Palisades secure.

“The Los Angeles Police Department remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure the burn area remains safe,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. “We appreciate their support as we continue to service the needs of all Angelenos.”

Bass said the delay had been worked out with State officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster,” said Mayor Bass. “We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible.”

In the same statement, Newsom said the State is doing everything it can to help residents.

“To the survivors of these fires: We have your back, the state will be here every step of the way until your community is fully recovered,” said Governor Newsom. “By deploying additional state law enforcement resources, we’re ensuring the Palisades remains secure while freeing up LAPD to focus on the public safety needs of the entire city.”

Horavath said the County’s reopening plan took security into account with elevated patrols by the Sheriff’s Department.

“We will protect our communities from anyone seeking to prey on them with every resource at our disposal,” she said.

With rain forecast next week, county officials will monitor the route for potential hazards. Drivers can check current road closures at pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.