Big Blue Bus placed its 20th GILLIG Battery Electric Bus into service this week, marking another milestone in the agency's transition to zero-emission transit by 2030.

The new 35-foot bus is the first of 15 vehicles arriving this summer as part of the agency's third order from GILLIG. Each bus features 588 kWh of onboard energy storage and displays the agency's mission statement: "Zero–Emissions for People, Place & Planet."

"The City of Santa Monica and Big Blue Bus are thrilled to be putting into service our newest GILLIG Battery Electric Bus," said Anuj Gupta, director of the Department of Transportation.

"These additions mean that Big Blue Bus is continuing to lead the way on powering transportation to a sustainable zero-emissions future." Big Blue Bus first introduced electric buses to its fleet in 2019, becoming an early adopter of battery-electric technology in public transit. The agency has partnered with GILLIG since 2012. The electric buses provide the same performance as the fleet's existing battery-electric vehicles while expanding zero-emission service throughout Santa Monica. The buses operate with reduced noise compared to traditional diesel vehicles.

"It means our community and our riders will experience a cleaner, more sustainable, smoother, more comfortable ride and will be part of healing our planet," Gupta said. The transportation agency plans to achieve a completely zero-emission fleet within the next six years. The summer deliveries will bring the total number of electric buses to 34 vehicles. GILLIG worked with Big Blue Bus maintenance teams to ensure the new vehicles meet the agency's standards through quality control and testing procedures before entering service.

The buses feature an updated roofline design and are designed to handle the demanding service requirements of urban transit operations. Each vehicle underwent rigorous testing to ensure reliability and performance standards. Big Blue Bus serves Santa Monica and surrounding areas with public transportation services. The agency's commitment to electric vehicles represents part of a broader trend among California transit agencies transitioning away from diesel-powered buses.

Edited by SMDP Staff