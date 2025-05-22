Electric aircraft developer Archer Aviation will play a key role in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, following the announcement that it has been named the official air taxi provider for the LA28 Games and Team USA.

The San Jose-based company, which has been developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft since 2018, will use its piloted eVTOL vehicle, known as the Midnight, to shuttle VIPs, stakeholders and fans to and from Olympic venues throughout Los Angeles. The initiative will also include infrastructure upgrades such as the installation of vertiport takeoff and landing hubs at key locations across the city, including Santa Monica, Inglewood, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles International Airport.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is designed to carry four passengers and a pilot on short urban trips of around 20 miles. Powered by six independent battery packs and 12 electric engines, it can reach speeds of 150 miles per hour and perform back-to-back flights with only 12 minutes of charge time in between. The aircraft is quieter and produces fewer emissions than traditional helicopters and is being developed to meet safety standards similar to commercial airliners, according to the company.

“We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer. “There’s no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games. I can’t wait to see Midnight flying passengers over Los Angeles, emblazoned with the Team USA logo and the Olympic Rings and Paralympic Agitos.”

With more than 15 million visitors expected during the Games and billions more watching around the world, Archer’s involvement positions the company for a major international debut. The agreement includes promotional exposure through NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games, including during the 2028 Opening and Closing Ceremonies. The company will also support emergency services and security efforts through its operations during the event.

The announcement is the latest in a series of high-profile moves for Archer, which has partnered with United Airlines and fixed-base operator Atlantic Aviation to develop a national infrastructure network for its eVTOL service. In late 2023, Archer and Atlantic revealed plans to develop infrastructure at multiple sites across the country, including Santa Monica Municipal Airport, a location Archer has repeatedly identified as a critical hub due to its dense population, regional importance and aviation history.

“We think Santa Monica, in particular, is really interesting,” said Nikhil Goel, Archer’s Chief Commercial Officer, at a press conference last year. “You’ve got such a rich and vibrant community here. A flight from Santa Monica to Malibu, which can take over an hour by car, would take about five minutes and cost each passenger roughly between $30 and $40.”

Conceptual artwork showing one of Archer's Midnight aircraft flying over the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the 2028 Olympic Games. Credit: Archer Aviation

The company has emphasized that its aircraft will not operate autonomously. A certified pilot will fly each aircraft, offering an experience more akin to a traditional air taxi than a drone or rideshare model. The goal is to reduce congestion in major cities while offering an affordable, environmentally friendly transportation option.

Archer’s collaboration with United includes a billion-dollar purchase of aircraft and the development of initial “trunk” routes between major airports and urban centers. These include a planned route between Newark Liberty International Airport and downtown Manhattan, where United and Archer have already begun laying groundwork. Once those primary routes are established, Archer intends to add “branch” routes to surrounding areas, including connections from Santa Monica to Westside and South Bay communities.

Midnight aircraft are being manufactured at Archer’s facilities in San Jose, California, and Covington, Georgia. The company is also collaborating with NASA to develop the highest standards of battery safety and efficiency for next-generation aviation systems. Recent statements from company officials suggest that improvements in battery technology have been accelerating, with performance gains of 6 to 8 percent annually.

While electric vehicles and even autonomous cars have struggled to gain mainstream adoption, Archer believes its model addresses key pain points for both city planners and travelers. Goel, who previously led Uber Elevate before that project was shelved in 2020, said lessons from earlier ventures have informed Archer’s approach.

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will mark the third time Los Angeles has hosted the Olympics and the first time it will host the Paralympics. The event is independently operated by a privately funded nonprofit and aims to showcase innovative approaches to accessibility, sustainability and technology.

“At LA28, we're building a platform for constant innovation and creativity, which is why we've partnered with forward-thinking companies like Archer,” said Casey Wasserman, chairperson and president of LA28. “Our vision is to fundamentally reimagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage.”

Archer plans to certify Midnight with the Federal Aviation Administration ahead of the 2028 Games and to begin commercial operations by 2025. A full list of planned vertiport locations has not yet been disclosed, but the company has stated that Santa Monica will play a major role in its Los Angeles network. Whether for residents commuting to work or international visitors traveling between venues, Archer says its goal is to make aerial urban transport as seamless and accessible as hailing a car.

