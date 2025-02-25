Despite fierce competition through the first three quarters, the LMU Lions couldn’t maintain momentum in the fourth quarter and ultimately fell to the University of Pacific Tigers 63-49 on February 20th. The top scorers for the Lions were Brandi Williams with 14 points, Allison Clarke with 10 points and Maya Hernandez with nine points.

With the loss the Lions fall to 10-15 on the season, with only three games remaining.

Clarke, a Freshman, was one of LMU’s go-to players throughout the game. In the first quarter, she put LMU on the board with a quick release 3-pointer. Graduate student Naudia Evans followed with another 3-pointer that inspired the LMU team. LMU held a slight lead at the end of the first quarter, 19-17.

In the second quarter, however, Pacific took the lead despite a strong defense by the Lions. Hernandez had two deflections in a row, followed up by an assist on the offensive end, that led to a 3-pointer for Williams. Clarke also had an assist to Williams, who had the hot hand for LMU in this one. Coach Aarika Hughes was calmly encouraging the Lions during timeouts. At the end of the second quarter, the score was 31-30 in favor of Pacific.

The game’s pace picked up in the third quarter. Coach Hughes remained poised and confident calling out plays for the offense. On defense, LMU was keeping their hands up under the basket not committing fouls. Clarke had a strong drive to the basket to get LMU within two points, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead. The score at the end of the third quarter was 46-43, in favor of Pacific.

In the fourth quarter, LMU struggled to rebound and Pacific quickly picked up points. Evans made a nice jump shot to get the score within three points. Coach Hughes was coaching up the players with patience and direction. But Pacific extended the lead to eight points. Pacific dominated the fourth quarter, which cost LMU the game.

By Darryl Harvey, SMDP Intern