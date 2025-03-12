Los Angeles County officials have issued urgent safety warnings as a potentially dangerous storm system threatens to bring flash flooding, debris flows, and high surf conditions to the region starting Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has placed much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties under a Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon, with particular concern for recent burn scars where hazardous flooding and debris flows could occur. Residents in vulnerable areas are being urged to monitor forecasts and prepare to take immediate action if flooding develops.

"Potential for heavy rain over the burn scars may trigger hazardous and damaging flooding and debris flows. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas," the National Weather Service warned in its advisory issued early Wednesday morning.

Officials are particularly concerned about rainfall rates reaching 0.5 to 0.75 inches per hour, with a 10 to 20 percent chance of even higher rates exceeding 1 inch per hour in areas affected by thunderstorms or heavy showers.

Coastal areas face additional hazards as a High Surf Advisory will go into effect from 9 a.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday. Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet are expected along Ventura County beaches, with 4 to 7 feet waves predicted for Los Angeles County beaches. These conditions will create dangerous rip currents that can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

"There is an increased risk for ocean drowning," the advisory states. "Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."

Beachgoers are advised to remain out of the water during this period or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Authorities also warn that rock jetties can be particularly dangerous during high surf conditions.

The incoming storm is expected to deliver significant rainfall beginning Wednesday evening. According to the forecast, rain is likely throughout the day Wednesday, with a high near 59 degrees and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Precipitation chance stands at 60%, though accumulation is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch during daylight hours.

The situation intensifies Wednesday night when rain becomes certain, with thunderstorms possible after 11 p.m. Overnight rainfall between three-quarters and one inch is expected, with temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees.

Thursday will bring continued showers and possible thunderstorms before 11 a.m., followed by a chance of scattered storms throughout the day. Wind conditions will worsen significantly, with west winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. The day will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees.

Friday brings another chance of precipitation, with a 50 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. and potential rainfall between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Temperatures will reach a high near 52 degrees with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to secure property, gather emergency supplies, and stay informed through official channels. Those in recent burn areas should be especially vigilant and prepared to evacuate if necessary.

For the latest information, officials recommend monitoring local news outlets and the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/safety/flood.