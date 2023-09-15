A Santa Monica Police Department Traffic Services Officer was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries on Sept. 13 after her vehicle was hit by an allegedly DUI driver.

According to SMPD, officers responded to the intersection of Yale and Santa Monica Blvd. at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Preliminary investigation indicates a black Audi was traveling westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard and struck a SMPD traffic enforcement scooter as it crossed on a green light," said a statement provided by SMPD. "The officers found the occupant of the scooter, an SMPD Traffic Services Officer, had been ejected from the scooter and was suffering from significant injuries. SMFD transported the officer to a local hospital for treatment. She is currently in stable condition."

Records identify the suspect as Susan Weiss. Weiss was given a DUI driver exam by LAPD officers who were assisting at the scene and she was ultimately arrested for Felony Driving Under the Influence.

The California Highway Patrol was called to handle the crash investigation and additional reporting as SMPD policy transfers investigations to CHP when it involves their employees.

"Our hearts are with our injured employee as she begins the long road to healing," said Lt. Erika Aklufi in a statement. "This is a hard reminder that we are all at risk, anytime and anywhere, when drivers choose to use drugs or drink and drive. For the safety of all of us in the Santa Monica community, if you see someone who appears to be driving under the influence, call 9-1-1 immediately."

