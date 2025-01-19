Animal lovers have united to get our furry friends through the collective trauma of this month’s wildfires.

Everyone from local shelter workers, locals taking in foster pets to preserve shelter space for those displaced, and social media groups have gotten involved in potentially life-saving measures. The Santa Monica Animal Shelter remains open in the immediate aftermath of the Palisades Fire, and reported that animals are safe.

While the shelter added that it is in solid supply of goods, the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation said many of the dogs at the 1640 9th St. location have been “waiting over a year” for a match in “an environment that is sadly even more stressful right now from the devastating wildfires.”

Also encouraging locals to take in a foster is the Best Friends Animal Society, which runs its Pet Adoption Center just beyond Santa Monica city limits.

Best Friends has been working closely with shelters impacted by wildfires, determining which pets can be moved out of the immediate area to make space for pets displaced by the fire. The organization has sent hundreds of dogs and cats from shelters like Wings of Rescue, Pasadena Humane and Angel City Pit Bulls out of the area to its location in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For those pets that haven’t made it out of Los Angeles, even fostering temporarily can make a massive difference in the available space for those displaced. Rebecca Polaha was able to keep Jae Jae, a 12-year-old Shepherd, for five days that helped clear space for Best Friends.

“(I thought) I need to do something to help out, and as an animal lover, my first thought, besides the people (who lost) homes, was the animals that were affected,” Polaha said. “I’m a huge animal person, and animals are so innocent. A lot of people unfortunately leave their pets during situations like this where they run away, and that’s where we step in.”

Like any other foster parent, Polaha received everything she needed from Best Friends, including a dog bed, blanket, an ample supply of food, treats, toys and bones. The organization also has potential foster parents fill out forms of what they’re comfortable with in terms of taking in a pet.

She added that the benefit of fostering is a true two-way relationship, with mutual affection built even in a short time.

“I’ve never had a senior dog under my care,” Polaha said. “It was like a learning experience for me as well. Something that was great about fostering (Jae Jae) was her ability to comfort me and my ability to comfort her during this time. It was nice to have a companion, just as it’s nice for her to have a safe place to stay.”

While foster parents like Polaha are united with shelter pets, social media groups have stepped up to reunite owners with pets lost during the fires. Facebook groups such as “Save LA Fire Pets” and “Lost Pets of the Pacific Palisades Fire and surrounding Los Angeles area” have been a vital communication source between displaced residents and those searching for their lost pets.

The Instagram page Palisades Fire Found/Lost Pets was also created, with several successful finds this past week. Found at shelters have been dogs, cats, as well as female rodents that turned up from the Palisades Fire at another shelter.

To join the search for lost pets, join the social groups or call the animal rescue hotlines for the Palisades Fire (213-270-8155) and Eaton Fire (626-577-3752).