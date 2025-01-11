- Santa Monica and Los Angeles have independent water sources but some residents on the City's northern edge have Santa Monica address but take all their services from Los Angeles Department of Water & Power.
- LADWP customers north of San Vicente Boulevard on Woodacres Road, Esparta Way, and Ermont Place, in zip code 90402 in Santa Monica, are under LADWP’s do not drink notice. This area is currently under mandatory evacuation orders; when these are lifted and residents are allowed to return to their homes, residents in that area should follow LADWP’s guidance on water use. All other water quality in Santa Monica is NOT impacted by the fires.
- The City of Santa Monica said Santa Monica Public Works has worked proactively and diligently to ensure a robust water supply for local firefighting if needed. At this time, the city is not experiencing any water flow issues with fire hydrants.
- As a precaution and to ensure this supply remains available for firefighting, residents are being asked to conserve water as much as possible and turn off their sprinklers.