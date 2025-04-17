On March 28, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park presented a $25,000 contribution to West Coast Care (WCC) to help with its family reunification work – an often overlooked but highly effective way to help people experiencing homelessness find stability by reconnecting them with family, friends, and support networks they trust.

Last fall, through a partnership initiated by Councilmember Park and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, WCC expanded its service into Venice. “WCC’s partnership with the City of Los Angeles represents a collaborative strategy, promoting family reunification to reduce homelessness,” said Councilmember Park.

“People don’t just lose housing – they lose connection to family, to community, and to the people who know and care about them,” said Councilmember Park. “When someone wants to get off the streets, we should be doing everything we can to help make that possible. Reuniting people with their loved ones is one of the most meaningful ways to do that.”

For nearly twenty years, WCC has partnered with the City of Santa Monica. WCC specializes in locating relatives, verifying safe landings, and helping people return home—whether by bus, train, or plane. Many unhoused individuals aren’t originally from the area. Over time, they’ve lost touch with loved ones and communities that once gave them a sense of belonging. WCC helps rebuild those ties.

People experiencing homelessness often move back and forth between Venice and Santa Monica. An outreach team that can stay actively engaged offers a higher level of reassurance and continuity with unhoused individuals, which creates progress.

In 2024, 200 people were housed through WCC’s family reunification program and traveled home to various locations across the United States and the world. That’s 200 fewer people suffering on the streets, and 200 lives on a new path toward long-term stability.

By Traci Park and Ron Hooks