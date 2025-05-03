A single-engine plane made an emergency landing Friday on the golf course at Riviera Country Club, startling golfers at the prestigious venue that will host the 2028 Olympic golf competition.

The aircraft landed safely around 1 p.m. after reporting engine issues and being diverted from nearby Santa Monica Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. All three occupants aboard emerged uninjured.

Video of the incident captured the plane winging low over the course before bouncing to a halt on the turf near the 10th tee. Responders from both Los Angeles and Santa Monica fire departments quickly arrived at the scene.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the plane landed safely at the golf course and all three occupants were uninjured.

Riviera Country Club, located on the 1200 block of Capri Drive in Pacific Palisades, is well-known to golf enthusiasts as the annual host of the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event hosted by Tiger Woods. The private club has previously hosted three major championships and is scheduled to be the dedicated venue for golf during the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The club was also narrowly spared from devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles in January, which forced this year's Genesis Invitational to relocate to Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Emergency landings at golf courses are not uncommon in urban areas due to their open spaces. In a similar incident, actor Harrison Ford made an emergency landing at Penmar Golf Course.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, which occurred nearly simultaneously with another aircraft incident in Orange County, where a plane reportedly overshot the runway at Fullerton Airport.

Riviera Country Club is also set to host the 2026 U.S. Women's Open and the 2031 U.S. Open.