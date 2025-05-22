The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) will reopen to all drivers Friday morning, ahead of schedule and in time for Memorial Day weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The iconic coastal roadway, closed since the devastating Palisades Fire in January, will open at 8 a.m. Friday with up to two lanes available in each direction. The reopening comes earlier than the "end of May" deadline Newsom set last month and marks a significant milestone in the recovery from one of Los Angeles County's most destructive wildfires.

"In California, we get stuff done, period," Newsom said. "We're opening the PCH back up early, with more lanes before Angelenos hit the road this Memorial Day. We are able to do this thanks to the tireless work of hundreds of construction and road crews and with help from our partners at the Army Corps of Engineers."

The highway had been restricted to first responders, construction crews and local residents since the fire swept through the Pacific Palisades in early January, destroying thousands of homes and forcing widespread evacuations. The road briefly reopened but was quickly closed again when rain swept through the burn zone earlier this year.

Travelers should prepare for continued disruptions as repair work continues even after the reopening. A 25 mph speed limit will remain in effect throughout the construction zone, and officials warn that traffic fines can be doubled in active work areas.

While the road will be open, officials said that due to expected heavy holiday traffic and ongoing construction, drivers should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes when possible. Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol emphasize the importance of using caution while driving through the area and following "Move Over" protocols for the safety of repair crews and first responders.

Security measures will continue in the surrounding neighborhoods. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has directed the LAPD to maintain increased deployment in the Palisades area, including 24-hour staffing at security checkpoints.

"The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step forward in our recovery effort in the Palisades, which is on track to be the fastest in state history," Bass said. "I thank Governor Newsom, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and partners at all levels of government for their partnership and collaboration as we work around the clock to get families home and businesses reopened."

The Pacific Coast Highway serves as a vital transportation artery connecting Santa Monica to Malibu and communities further up the coast. The closure has significantly impacted local businesses that depend on summer tourism for critical revenue, particularly as the busy summer season approaches.

"I'm extremely proud of our teams and partners whose relentless dedication has led to the successful completion of more than 5,500 properties—representing over half of all currently eligible properties in both areas impacted by these devastating wildfires," said Brig. Gen. William Hannan, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Task Force Phoenix. "Clearing critical areas along the Pacific Coast Highway has been particularly vital, given its sensitive ecological importance and its role as a lifeline for local communities."

The reopening represents hope for businesses that have struggled to survive during the months-long closure. Local chambers of commerce have expressed relief and optimism about the summer season ahead.

Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins noted the coordinated nature of the recovery effort while acknowledging the work that remains.

"The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway marks an important step in Malibu's ongoing recovery from the recent wildfires," Riggins said. "While significant challenges remain, this development helps restore limited access for residents and travelers along the coast. We recognize the coordinated efforts by Governor Newsom's office, Caltrans, the LA County Sheriff's Department, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the National Guard in addressing fire debris removal."

Malibu is implementing comprehensive security measures as it reopens following recent wildfires. Starting Memorial Day weekend, the city approved hiring private armed security patrols to protect fire-impacted properties, replacing departing California National Guard units. The city urges visitors to respect recovering community members by avoiding interference with cleanup efforts, staying off private property, and refraining from photographing burn sites.

Enhanced enforcement continues through the Sheriff's Summer Beach Enforcement Team, operating Memorial Day through Labor Day with sworn and civilian personnel providing visible patrols. The team focuses on alcohol prohibition enforcement to prevent drunk driving on Pacific Coast Highway and canyon roads.

Additionally, Malibu will operate a day-use impound yard at Malibu High School on weekends and holidays through September 1, allowing more efficient towing of illegally parked vehicles to improve beach access and roadway safety for residents and visitors.

State Sen. Ben Allen praised the collaborative effort that made the early reopening possible. "I'm grateful for the men and women who have worked day-in and day-out to get us to this point and the support from the Administration and local partners that has helped make this recovery effort move quickly," Allen said. "The reopening of PCH is an important milestone that will relieve badly impacted businesses and help impacted communities get back on their feet."

The accelerated timeline required crews to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to demolish damaged and collapsed homes, remove toxic ash and soot, repair roadways and install new utility equipment. More than 100 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews, equipped with excavators, metal crushing equipment and dump trucks, have been removing nearly 1,284 truckloads of debris daily from parcels along the highway.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park acknowledged the ongoing challenges ahead.

"I'm grateful to Governor Newsom and the State for their unwavering partnership in keeping the Pacific Palisades safe over the past four and a half months," Park said. "The reopening of PCH marks an important milestone in our recovery, but the work is far from over. As we enter this next phase, safety must remain our top priority — for residents, workers, and everyone traveling along the coast."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath emphasized the continued need for vigilance during the recovery process.

"As we recover from the Palisades Fire, Governor Newsom's reopening of PCH marks an important step in reconnecting our communities," Horvath said. "Safety remains our top priority. Our Sheriff's Department will have elevated patrols to ensure that both our unincorporated communities and the City of Malibu receive the public safety support needed during this transition. We must stay vigilant as debris removal and recovery efforts continue."

The PCH reopening is part of a larger statewide effort to accelerate cleanup and recovery from the Los Angeles area fires. More than 9,000 properties have been cleared of hazardous materials, with over 7,600 home sites cleared of ash, soot and debris across Los Angeles County. An additional 5,600 lots have received final sign-off approval.

Newsom has signed numerous executive orders designed to expedite the rebuilding process and reduce bureaucratic barriers to permitting, reflecting the state's commitment to rapid recovery. The governor's office has established a website at https://www.ca.gov/LAfires/ to provide updates on wildfire recovery progress and track cleanup efforts throughout the affected areas.