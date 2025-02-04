The recently reopened Pacific Coast Highway will close again today between Los Angeles and Malibu starting Tuesday at 3 p.m. due to imminent storm risks, causing significant disruptions for local schools and residents trying to return to fire-damaged coastal communities.

CalTrans and Los Angeles County Public Works announced the highway closure will remain in effect through Friday, citing potential mudslides and debris flows from approaching rainstorms known as “atmospheric rivers.” The closure will dramatically impact transportation for Malibu schools, forcing administrators to create alternative routing for buses and staff vehicles.

SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton said four Malibu campuses will remain open Tuesday, but transportation has become a critical challenge as they can access Malibu via the PCH in the morning, but will not be able to do so in the afternoon. Buses and staff vans will now be rerouted through the 101, 405, and 10 freeways to return to Santa Monica, adding significant travel time and complexity to daily operations.

"The unpredictability of this situation is causing delays for our bus riders," said Shelton in an email to the community. The transportation team is navigating an uncertain landscape, with delays likely and potential school closures if access becomes further limited.

The highway closure compounds existing transportation difficulties in an area already stressed by recent wildfires. Topanga Canyon remains closed except to residents, further restricting movement in the region. School officials said they are in frequent communication with the Malibu Emergency Operations Center to monitor the evolving situation.

Two distinct storm systems are expected to impact Los Angeles County, with the first arriving Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday midday. A second, potentially more intense storm is forecast for Thursday and Friday, bringing potential wind gusts of 10-20 mph in coastal areas and 20-40 mph in mountain regions.

The storms pose significant risks to recently fire-damaged landscapes, with potential mudslides and road erosion threatening Pacific Coast Highway and sensitive canyon roads including Topanga, Malibu, and Kanan Dume.

While the storm may be disruptive to everyone along the fire zones, SMMUSD said it is committed to maintaining in-person education while prioritizing student and staff safety. Principals are preparing remote learning resources in case school closures become necessary.

The highway closure will also impact the district's upcoming February 6 Board of Education meeting, which was moved to Malibu to discuss fire response but has now been relocated from Malibu to Santa Monica and will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel.

Los Angeles County has been preparing for the forecasted rain for several days and is taking extensive precautions. Public Works crews have cleared over 400 cubic yards of mud and debris from storm drains and basins, particularly in burn-affected areas.

The county has deployed 679 feet of k-rail and more than 1,500 sandbags in key locations to slow runoff and prevent dangerous debris flows. Residents are urged to prepare by clearing drainage paths, installing sandbags, and avoiding travel in burn and mountain areas during heavy rainfall.

Free sandbags and flood risk assessments are available at designated locations, including the La Costa Post Office. Residents can sign up for emergency alerts at ready.lacounty.gov and report storm-related issues by calling the 24-hour Public Works Dispatch Center.