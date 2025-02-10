Drivers who have never had an accident may be getting whiplash none-the-less this week as the Pacific Coast Highway has closed yet again.

The latest development in the ongoing fiasco of accessing the coastal road post-Palisades Fire was announced over the weekend when officials said a stretch of the iconic road through Malibu would be closed indefinitely due to new safety concerns.

The closure, spanning from Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, comes as the National Weather Service predicts another round of heavy rainfall for the region from February 12 through 14.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), working with Los Angeles County Public Works, made the decision after observing significant slide activity north of Big Rock Drive and slippage along the hillside below Porto Marina Way. Officials note that slides can occur even between storms due to saturated soil conditions.

"The decision to remain closed is part of preemptive measures in response to and in preparation for additional rain," Caltrans officials said in a statement. The agency emphasized that debris basins in the area are currently at 80 percent capacity and must be cleared before next week's anticipated storms.

Access to the highway is now restricted to essential workers, including first responders, recovery agencies, and utility companies. Palisades residents can still reach their homes via Chautauqua Boulevard with appropriate passes.

PCH was closed immediately following the devastating fire. It was then partially reopened to allow resident access to the burn zone and a full opening was announced, then delayed but did occur just days before rain was forecast for the area.

The initial band of rain passed through without any significant problems but the recent wet-weather closure is causing havoc for the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District where staff and students face significant transportation challenges. According to a Superintendent Antonio Shelton, the majority of school staff and buses must now approach Malibu from the north, resulting in multi-hour commutes.

"We appreciate our bus drivers and our staff and teachers who are enduring multi-hour drives to support our students in Malibu," he said in a statement. The district has implemented vanpools from Santa Monica using alternative routes to assist staff members affected by the closure.

The National Weather Service forecasts moderate rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches in coastal and valley areas, with 2 to 4 inches possible in mountains and foothills. These predictions have raised concerns about additional debris flows that could impact both roads and structures in the area.

During the closure, contractors will place steel plates to protect the slope along Porto Marina Way, while county workers continue debris removal operations. Emergency crews are also installing k-rail barriers at strategic locations along the highway.

The famous coastal route's status will be evaluated daily, though officials emphasize the need for caution, particularly in areas made vulnerable by recent fires. Residents whose homes survived the flames may find them endangered by the now wet conditions if significant slides occur and evacuation orders are possible in a worst case scenario.

Caltrans officials stressed their commitment to reopening the highway as soon as safety permits, acknowledging the significant impact on local communities. In the meantime, motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.