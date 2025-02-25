We typically look at history from a human perspective, but what about the historical nature of nature itself?

This is the question the Santa Monica History Museum has attempted to answer this year, celebrating the 150th year of Santa Monica with the new exhibit “Roots & Branches: A Tree’s View of Santa Monica.” Curated by Anne Wallentine, the exhibition tells the story of the city’s key architectural and environmental events, from the native Tongva up to last month’s Palisades Fire.

“Delving into the intricate connections between trees, urban development, and the cultural and environmental history of Santa Monica; the exhibition serves as a thoughtful exploration of how nature and humanity have coexisted - and often clashed - over centuries,” the museum said of the exhibit.

Indeed, the first Tongva natives of Santa Monica believed that nature, including trees, should be “respected and revered as unique, equal beings,” working as providers of habitats, shade, nourishment and medicine for the natural habitat. Native plants that populated the area 150 years ago included the Wilt Coast Live Oak, the Sheveer Western Sycamore and the Toyon, an evergreen shrub that was later named the city plant of Los Angeles in 2012.

Settlers in the late 19th century not only changed the city, but the ecosystem as well, introducing non-native trees into the area to serve purposes like providing timber and blocking wind. One of the cultural and ecological shifts was a craze for eucalyptus trees, leading to the establishment of the Santa Monica experimental forestry station in 1887, the first of its kind in the United States. There, more than 75 varieties of eucalyptus were planted.

The exhibit also points out more recent changes, such as Santa Monica’s status within the greater Los Angeles area. Some parts of Santa Monica benefit from being a wealthier enclave, allowing some to plant a dense urban canopy. However, the museum calls for less wealthy areas to have the same benefits.

“Even within Santa Monica, neighborhoods that were economically disadvantaged through 20th century policies such as redlining continue to suffer from a less dense tree canopy,” the exhibit states. “These areas, disproportionately encompassing communities of color and lower incomes, tend to experience higher levels of air pollution and extreme heat. With rising global temperatures, access to the shade trees provide is increasingly important.”

The future of forestry in Santa Monica is also discussed in the exhibit, with the city’s Urban Forest plan centered on replacing public trees at the end of their life cycle with species that require less water, such as the Camphor tree. The exhibit also holds a public tree map, allowing locals to see what species of trees exist outside their front door.

For more information on “Roots & Branches,” visit the Santa Monica History Museum from 2 - 5 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or call 310-395-2290.