Pacific Coast Highway reopened to all drivers Friday morning, ahead of schedule and in time for Memorial Day weekend. The weekend saw more drivers on the road but traffic was generally smooth with few incidents to report.

However, officials warn travelers to prepare for continued disruptions as repair work continues. A 25 mph speed limit remains in effect throughout the construction zone, and traffic fines can be doubled in active work areas.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol emphasize the importance of using caution while driving through the area and following "Move Over" protocols for the safety of repair crews and first responders. One lane of PCH will continue closing nightly at Corral Canyon Road in Malibu for underground water line installation through June 13, with closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is implementing comprehensive security measures as the highway reopens. Acting Captain Dustin Carr said the department will conduct strict traffic enforcement, high visibility patrols, undercover operations and enhanced looter suppression efforts.

"Our highest priority is the safety of this community," Carr said. "There will be zero tolerance for looting and reckless driving."

The sheriff's department will deploy unmanned aerial technology to enhance patrol capabilities and support rapid response in fire-affected areas. Officials urge residents and visitors to comply with traffic regulations, remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Malibu will operate enhanced enforcement through the Sheriff's Summer Beach Enforcement Team from Memorial Day through Labor Day, focusing on alcohol prohibition enforcement to prevent drunk driving. The city also approved hiring private armed security patrols to protect fire-impacted properties, replacing departing California National Guard units.

While PCH is open, access to the burned out neighborhoods in the Pacific Palisades is still limited and police vehicles are blocking entrances to several neighborhoods without proper authorization.

The highway had been restricted to first responders, construction crews and local residents since the Palisades Fire swept through the Pacific Palisades in early January, destroying thousands of homes and forcing widespread evacuations. The road briefly reopened but was quickly closed again when rain swept through the burn zone earlier this year.

Pacific Coast Highway serves as a vital transportation artery connecting Santa Monica to Malibu and communities further up the coast. The closure significantly impacted local businesses that depend on summer tourism for critical revenue, particularly as the busy summer season approaches.

The accelerated reopening required crews to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to demolish damaged and collapsed homes, remove toxic ash and soot, repair roadways and install new utility equipment. More than 100 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews have been removing nearly 1,284 truckloads of debris daily from parcels along the highway.

The PCH reopening is part of a larger statewide effort to accelerate cleanup and recovery from the Los Angeles area fires. More than 9,000 properties have been cleared of hazardous materials, with over 7,600 home sites cleared of ash, soot and debris across Los Angeles County.

Newsom has signed numerous executive orders designed to expedite the rebuilding process and reduce bureaucratic barriers to permitting, reflecting the state's commitment to rapid recovery.