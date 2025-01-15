The Damage Inspections Dashboard that includes a detailed map of inspected homes is now available for properties within the Palisades and Eaton Fire footprints. These maps show damaged or destroyed homes, as well as homes that are not damaged or destroyed, based on physical verification by on the ground Damage Inspectors.

Field damage inspections are ongoing and will continue until every structure within the footprint of each fire is inspected. Initial aerial assessments estimate 5,316 structures for the Palisades Fire and over 7,000 structures destroyed from the Eaton Fire. These initial numbers make the Eaton and Palisades fires likely the second and fourth most destructive fires in California’s history respectively.

Addresses may be entered into the search bar to find a specific location. The icons on the map indicate the current known status of the structure, which includes the percentages of affected damage, minor damage, major damage, and destroyed. Photos are included with each inspection report, allowing property owners to see the status of their home and property.

With tens of thousands of Los Angeles County residents currently evacuated from these fires, completing these inspections so that residents can confirm the status of their homes is one of our top priorities once it is safe for our inspectors to enter the areas. Due to the breadth of this response, coordination continues with federal, state and local agencies to assess damage as expediently as possible.

https://recovery.lacounty.gov/palisades-fire

https://recovery.lacounty.gov/eaton-fire