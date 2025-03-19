An elderly man died this week when his vehicle overturned and caught fire on the westbound 10 freeway.

The victim, identified by the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner as Ronald Kramer, age 86, was the only victim in the solo crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the Lincoln Blvd. offramp at about 3:48 p.m. on Monday. The car, a gray BMW, had flipped onto its roof and caught fire resulting in the driver’s death.

No information was available on the cause of the crash.