Mark Russo, leader of the Malibu Volunteers on Patrol, was named the first recipient of the Mike Treinen Public Safety Award at the May 7 Malibu Public Safety Commission Meeting.

"Mike Treinen was a friend and a true public servant whose impact on Malibu will never be forgotten," said Mayor Marianne Riggins. "Mark Russo, also a friend, embodies that same spirit of service, dedication, and leadership. It is only fitting that he is the first to receive this award honoring Mike's legacy."

The award honors the late Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Treinen and recognizes community members who demonstrate exceptional dedication to public safety. The Malibu City Council established the annual award based on a Public Safety Commission recommendation during its April 28 regular meeting. Russo will receive the award at the May 27 City Council meeting.

Treinen served more than 30 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, spending most of that time at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station. He was known as the local homeless outreach coordinator, working to provide dignity to people experiencing homelessness while enforcing the law and securing housing opportunities.

In 2012, Treinen and Lt. Jim Royal were commended for rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a burning building on Little Rock Way in Malibu. Treinen retired in 2020 and died April 6, 2021.

Following his death, community members described Treinen as a "true hero" and the "heart and soul of the Sheriff's Department." Hundreds gathered at Zuma Beach on April 18, 2021, for a paddle-out in his honor, with an LASD helicopter and two LA County Lifeguard boats participating in the tribute.

Russo has lived in Malibu since 2010 and served as a Volunteer on Patrol for 13 years, including 12 years as team leader. VOPs volunteer a minimum of 16 hours monthly performing non-hazardous patrol duties, allowing sheriff's deputies to focus on more dangerous tasks.

The volunteers provide traffic control after vehicle collisions and supplement parking enforcement. During the 2023 incident involving four Pepperdine students, Russo and his team worked through the night securing the Pacific Coast Highway closure and crime scene.

As team leader, Russo handles operational and administrative duties, including recruiting, training and supervising volunteers.

