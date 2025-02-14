MALIBU — A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter narrowly escaped serious injury Thursday evening after his SUV was swept off Big Rock Road and into the Pacific Ocean during a mudslide triggered by torrential rain.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. as an atmospheric river storm unleashed heavy rainfall across Southern California, prompting flash flood warnings in Malibu and surrounding areas. The firefighter was driving along Pacific Coast Highway when a debris flow, exacerbated by the recent Palisades Fire burn scar, carried his vehicle off the roadway and into the surf below, according to LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott.

Dramatic footage captured by an NBC News crew shows the SUV being overturned and dragged into the ocean. The firefighter managed to force open the vehicle’s door and escape to safety despite the intense conditions. Witnesses can be heard shouting for him to exit the vehicle as waves battered it. He was later transported to a local hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, Scott confirmed.

The mudslides also caused significant disruptions along Pacific Coast Highway, which remains closed between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace due to flooding and debris flows. The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Warning earlier in the day, citing risks of rockfalls and additional mudslides in fire-scarred areas.

Authorities are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather events. “This incident highlights the dangers of driving during storms, especially in areas prone to debris flows,” Scott said.

The firefighter’s quick actions and fortunate escape underscore the unpredictable hazards posed by Southern California’s ongoing storm season, which has already strained communities recovering from recent wildfires.