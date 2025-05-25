Malibu Arts Commission Seeking Local Artists for Summer Exhibition

The City of Malibu Arts Commission is inviting local artists to participate in the city's summer public art exhibition, "Coastal Reflections," to be featured at the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall.

"Life in Malibu revolves around the ocean, from enjoying its peaceful, natural beauty to watersports, recreation and protecting the environment," said Mayor Marianne Riggins. "The healing power of art is especially important as we all continue to recover from the recent fires."

Artists may submit original artwork in any medium through the commission's website: https://coastalreflections.artcall.org. One piece per submission will be considered, with a minimum size requirement of 15 inches by 20 inches. The submission deadline is Friday, May 30, 2025.

Selected artworks can be delivered to City Hall between June 30 and July 7. The exhibition will run from July 15 through August 23 at the Malibu City Gallery in City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission.

A free opening reception will be held on Sunday, July 13, at noon at City Hall. No tickets or RSVPs are required.

For more information, visit MalibuArtsandCulture.org.

