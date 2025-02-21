Santa Monica’s centers for information used this month to not only celebrate, but educate on its breadth of services.

February is Library Lovers’ Month, a showcase of the city’s six branches and a chance for the community to show its love to the reader’s paradise. Throughout February, locals have been sending in love letters explaining why they adore the library, something echoed by Santa Monica City Council in its proclamation of the month.

Library Director Eric Cuyugan told the Daily Press that she was particularly excited by the age range of letters, with elementary school kids and seniors alike expressing their feelings for the local institutions.

“I think that’s really what is most important, (the) community is coming out to show why they love the library, why it’s important and of course, why we need to continue to have accessible libraries in our community,” Cuyugan said.

The letters also thanked the libraries for being a place to connect with others, thanks to sponsored events like family storytime and the Memories & Movement Senior Club. Library staff took its interactions outside the buildings this month as well, hosting a literary trivia night at Solidarity.

Cuyugan took time during the celebratory month to offer insight into 2025’s library programs, such as the LEAF (Literary Education for Adults & Families) program.

Supported by a California State Library grant, the library is launching a new English as a Second Language (ESL) program under LEAF, allowing ESL learners to connect one-on-one with a tutor. Tutors are currently undergoing three rounds of training, and will be matched up with learners within the next few months.

“We’ve had great success in adult literacy and tutors and learners in general, but we heard that our community really wants ESL-type learning … that’s definitely one of the areas where we want to expand and make sure that we are spreading literacy,” Cuyugan said.

The ESL expansion is just the tip of community resources, as the Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd. also provides ongoing LA Law Library office hours and Tech & Tasks sessions, among other programs. Cuyugan’s goal of further partnership with City staff on information sessions is also in progress, with a recent Community Budget Meeting being held at the Pico Branch. The branch will also host a Cannabis Equity Workshop at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Family programs such as literacy and storytime sessions is what Cuyugan calls “the foundation” for growing a lifelong bond between parents, children and literacy.

“When you grow a library lover and a library learner, you grow them into adults who love the library and who are able to spread that literacy and joy and information to their families,” Cuyugan said. “So the family connection is important, because as kids and youth see their parents and caregivers really investing time into the library and books, reading and stories, they will also grow to love that as well.”

During the Feb. 11 City Council meeting with the library proclamation, Santa Monica Library Board Chair Judith Meister used her time to thank staff and residents, and also call for an increased library budget. One of her goals is to increase the presence of the city’s self-service library branches of Fairview, Montana and Ocean Park.

For full hours and locations of Santa Monica’s libraries, visitsantamonica.gov/categories/programs/library.