Los Angeles County launched a culinary training program Tuesday at Care First Village, providing career pathways for justice-impacted and formerly unhoused individuals.

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity partnered with First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Homeboy Industries and the Weingart Center to create the Care First Village Culinary Training Program.

The nine-week, cohort-based program offers hands-on culinary instruction for residents of the Hilda L. Solis Care First Village. The program is funded through the Care First Community Investment initiative with $89,000 from DEO and $8,000 from Supervisor Solis' office.

"The new workforce culinary training program at the Hilda L. Solis Care First Village brings meaningful purpose and expanded opportunities to its participants," said Solis, who serves as Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem. "By providing vital training and career pathways for system-impacted individuals, this program exemplifies my decade-long commitment as Supervisor to creating second chances and uplifting our most vulnerable communities."

The launch coincides with Care First Village's four-year anniversary. The facility has served as a transitional living site since opening in May 2021, providing housing, wellness and employment support.

Participants train in small cohorts of five to seven individuals. The program aims to enroll 21 participants and achieve a graduation rate of 85 percent or higher. Graduates receive culinary skills training, ServSafe Food Handler Certification, and access to transportation stipends, training stipends, interview attire and career coaching.

The program serves as a bridge to further training or employment through DEO's High Road Training Partnerships, Registered Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships, and Homeboy's job placement network.

"By meeting people where they are and providing them with tools, training, and wraparound services, we're building real, inclusive pathways into LA County's growing hospitality and food service sectors," said LA County Department of Economic Opportunity Director Kelly LoBianco.

The first cohort of seven participants began training Tuesday with support from Homeboy's professional culinary team and community mentors. Over the coming weeks, trainees will receive skills-based instruction, career exposure and individualized support.

For more information on DEO economic and workforce initiatives, visit opportunity.lacounty.gov.

Edited by SMDP Staff