After demolishing Parking Structure 3 to make way for affordable housing in 2022, Council will debate the conversion of two more parking facilities on Tuesday night.

Item 11A on the agenda asks to declare several pieces of public property as “surplus land” and begin the application process for developers hoping to build housing on those locations. Included in the list are Parking Structure 1 at 1234 4th Street and the parking lot along Arizona between 4th and 5th Streets.

The locations have previously been identified as potential housing locations in the City’s Housing Element and the item is accompanied by a study of peak parking demand should the parking structures be converted.

According to that study, other parking facilities have enough space to handle parking demands from the post-Covid era and if the City used older parking data from busier economic times, the reduced parking facilities would have enough capacity to handle parking demands about 91% of the time.

The lot along Arizona is where the extremely popular ice rink and roller rinks are installed during the winter and summer seasons, a project that falls under the management of Downtown Santa Monica, Inc (DTSM). It was previously earmarked for a mixed use development but that project fell apart several years ago.

The Daily Press can confirm that while this subject also features on Thursday’s DTSM board members meeting, Santa Monica City Staff did not consult with DTSM on this issue before adding it to Tuesday’s agenda.

Speaking to the Daily Press, the CEO of DTSM Andrew Thomas said, “DTSM was not informed about Santa Monica City Council Item 11A.3 in advance. I have placed this item on the agenda for discussion at the DTSM board meeting on February 27, 2025.

“I understand and hope that this City Council agenda item marks the beginning of a public dialogue regarding Parking Structure 1 and the future of the site at 1234 4th Street. Downtown Santa Monica stakeholders must have the opportunity to provide feedback to the City before any final decision is made," Thomas said.

The 2022-23 season of Santa Monica on Ice saw 50,813 skaters between the dates of November 16 to January 16, with a rink revenue of $1,053,767 and total DTSM expenditure of $1,099,767. The 2023-24 season saw 53,910 skaters between the dates of November 1 to January 15, with a total rink revenue of $1,096,792 and a total DTSM expenditure of $126,829. Officials said it’s too early to know the financial results of the 2024-25 winter season, or in fact details of last year’s roller rink success.

The previously demolished Parking Structure 3 has remained a vacant space while EAH Inc, works on its proposal for housing at the location.

Other items on the Council agenda include further clarification over the ongoing issue of Gift Resolution and Gratuity Ordinance that made a brief appearance in last week’s meeting. Consequently, at the request of Mayor Lana Negrete and Councilmember Barry Snell, the City Manager and City Attorney will be asked to survey other cities and bring amendments to create exceptions for attending City of Santa Monica economic development and cultural events in which councilmembers are expected to attend to represent the City.

Finally, at the request of Councilmembers Dan Hall, Ellis Raskin and Natalya Zernitskaya “in order to promote free and fair elections,” the Council will direct Staff to return with options to raise the individual contribution limit during political campaigns.

Council will meet on Tuesday, February 25 at 5:30pm in City Hall, 1685 Main Street. Meetings are viewable online.

