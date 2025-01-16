The first batch of residents are being allowed to return to evacuation zones Thursday as first responders continue to beat back the fire and evaluate property for damage.

Residents are allowed to return to a handful of specific evacuation zones as marked on https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2025/1/7/palisades-fire.

The areas that are now open to residents only are: LOS-Q0765, LOS-Q1118, LOS-Q0798, LOS-Q0782-B, LOS-Q0778-A, LOS-Q0781-A, LOS-Q0782-A, LOS-Q0780, DRY-U026-A, RRC-U027-A, TOP-U002, TOP-U001. The areas are:

North of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and South of Mulholland Drive

North of Old Topanga Canyon Road and South of Summit to Summit Motorway

North of Mulholland Highway and South of Stokes Canyon Road

North of Red Rock Road and South of Calabasas Peak Motorway



Officials said there are road closures within the fire perimeter and road closure updates can be found at dpw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures/

When approaching the roadblock, residents must provide proof of residency. Acceptable forms of identification are a photo ID that displays the resident’s name, photo, and physical address.

“Knowing your zone is critical to staying safe during a public safety emergency such as a wildfire, flood, tsunami, hurricane, earthquake, or active shooter incident,” said the announcement of repopulation. “Zones will be used in emergency alert notifications to communicate who is impacted by an emergency and what actions should be taken.”

Residents can look up their zone at protect.genasys.com.