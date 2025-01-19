Federal officials announced Wednesday multiple housing assistance programs for Los Angeles County residents displaced by the January wildfires, including hotel stays and rental support.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering several options for survivors whose homes were damaged or destroyed by fires that began January 7. These include reimbursement for out-of-pocket hotel costs, rental assistance, and FEMA-paid temporary hotel stays through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program.

"FEMA will work closely with households to understand their temporary housing needs and connect them with additional resources," said a FEMA spokesperson.

Eligible residents don't need to request the TSA program separately. FEMA will notify qualifying households through automated phone calls, text messages, or emails. Under the program, FEMA directly pays participating hotels for room costs, taxes, and non-refundable pet fees, though survivors must cover additional expenses like meals and parking.

The agency is also providing Displacement Assistance, offering upfront funds for immediate housing needs. This money can be used for hotel stays or other temporary housing arrangements. Additional rental assistance is available for those who received initial displacement funds but still need housing support.

For residents who already paid for hotels, FEMA's Lodging Expense Reimbursement program covers out-of-pocket lodging expenses not covered by insurance. Eligible costs must have been incurred on or after January 7, and receipts can be uploaded to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Survivors have until March 10 to apply for FEMA assistance. Applications can be submitted:

- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (Spanish version available)

- By calling 1-800-621-3362

- Through the FEMA mobile app

- In person at a Disaster Recovery Center

The FEMA helpline operates daily from 7 a.m. to midnight Pacific time, with assistance available in multiple languages. Residents using relay services should provide FEMA their relay service number.

For additional wildfire recovery resources and program information, residents can visit CA.gov/LAFires or fema.gov/disaster/4856.