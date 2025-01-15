The wildfires burning in Southern California are a catastrophic disaster, disrupting services and operations for many organizations – including the Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail and packages – across the Los Angeles region. During this time, the Postal Service's primary focus is to maintain the safety and security of our employees, while ensuring that customers affected by the ‘California Wildfires’ receive their mail and packages as swiftly as possible.

The Postal Service operations team is working around the clock to restore operations wherever safely possible. USPS is committed to delivering mail safely and where allowable, constantly adjusting our operations for a swift restoration of services in impacted areas. The full recovery of service to the impacted areas may stretch forward for some time.

Postal Service Operations Update:

Operations at the Point Dume Post Office, located at 29160 Heathcliff Rd, Fl 1, Malibu, CA 90265, has resumed retail services and mail delivery (delivery limited to accessible areas). Malibu customers unable to receive street delivery to their residence or business, may pick up mail from the Point Dume Post Office.

Operations have resumed retail services and mail delivery at the following locations:

La Canada Flintridge

607 Foothill Blvd

La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011-9998

Mon – Fri: 10 am – 5:30 pm

Sat: 10 am – 3 pm

Malibu Post Office

23838 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265-9994

Mon – Fri: 9 am – 5 pm

Sat: 9:30 am – 1:30 pm



Woodland Hills Post Office

21200 Oxnard St

Woodland Hills, CA 91367-9998

Mon – Fri: 8:30 am – 6:00 pm

Sat: 9 am – 5 pm

Encino Station

5805 White Oak Ave

Encino, CA 91316-9998

Mon – Fri: 10 am – 5:30 pm

Sat: 10 am – 4:30 pm

The following post offices retail and delivery services have been relocated and customers are able to pick up mail & packages, submit address changes, and inquire about PO Box services:



Altadena Post Office, 2271 Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001 - 9998 has been relocated to Pasadena Post Office, 600 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91109-9998



Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997 has been relocated to Rancho Park Post Office, 11270 Exposition Blvd Floor 1 Los Angeles, CA 90064-9998



Topanga Post Office, 101 S Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290-9998 has been relocated to Santa Monica Post Office, 1653 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401-9997

La Costa Malibu Station, 21229 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265-9992 has been relocated to Malibu Post Office, 23838 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265-9994



IS YOUR HOME IMPACTED? USPS can forward your mail to a temporary location. Customers may submit an Official Mail Forwarding Change of Address Order (COA) to reroute their mail (including packages and letters) online at https://moversguide.usps.com/ or by filling out a PS Form 3575 (COA) available at any post office.

Customers are reminded that the Post Office is always open, 24/7 including holidays, at www.usps.com. Using usps.com, customers can look up a ZIP Code, request free Priority Mail Flat Rate packaging, hold their mail, set up Premium Forwarding Service, and even print a mailing label and pay for postage using Click-N-Ship.

For more information about postal products and services, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit the Postal Service online at www.usps.com.

The Postal Service appreciates its customers’ patience and understanding as we do our best to provide postal services while keeping the safety of our employees and customers as priority No. 1. For additional retail locations, please visit us online at https://tools.usps.com/locations/.