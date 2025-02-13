

Los Angeles officials are issuing preemptive evacuation warnings for residents living in the some areas burned by the Palisades Fire.

Evacuation Warnings and selected Orders for some areas inside burn zones will be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, due to high mudslide and debris flow risk.

Officials said Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to targeted areas in and around where the Evacuation Warnings and Orders will be in effect. These areas have recently burned and are especially susceptible to heavy rain.

Evacuation Warnings will be in effect for specific locations within the Palisades, Mandeville Canyon, Sunset and Hurst burn scar areas. Details can be found in the map. Areas in red mark the boundaries of the fire zone with access limited to residents only. Purple areas inside those boundaries are under the new evacuation warnings as are yellow areas outside the burn perimeter.

According to Los Angeles officials, houses in the warning area with high risk will be visited by LAPD to issue specific evacuation orders. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday and ending at 2 p.m. on Friday, the Palisades area will be limited to residents only. Contractors with existing passes will not be allowed entry and contractor access passes will not be distributed on Thursday or Friday.

Residents can also find their zone by searching for their address in the Genasys Protect website.

Angelenos should prepare for moderate rain Wednesday through Friday, with Thursday bringing the highest risk of heavy rain, flooding, debris flow and wind gusts.

Local weather updates provided by the National Weather Service can be found here.

These alerts have been issued following announcements made by the National Weather Service regarding the upcoming heavy rain and windstorm, which will be the most significant storm system Los Angeles has seen this year. The City of Los Angeles announced preparedness measures the City is taking for heavy rain and winds – including the installation of more than 7,500 feet of concrete barriers and more than 6,500 sandbags throughout the Palisades.