Two rainstorms heading toward Los Angeles this week threaten flooding in recent wildfire areas, prompting officials to warn residents to prepare for possible evacuations.

The first storm Wednesday could bring a half-inch of rain, while a second system Thursday night may dump up to three inches across the region and six inches in foothills, with winds reaching 30 mph.

Officials warn that burn scars in Pacific Palisades and Altadena are particularly vulnerable to flooding and debris flows. After wildfires, soil can develop a water-repelling top layer that increases flood risk.

At Governor Gavin Newsom's direction, crews are conducting watershed and debris flow mitigation efforts to protect affected communities. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is offering free sandbags at multiple locations.

Emergency officials urged residents to prepare "go-bags" and evacuation plans. They recommended following trusted news sources and local authorities for updates, warning that flood debris can contain dangerous hidden objects.

FEMA officials encouraged residents to purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. Updated recovery information is available through state and federal emergency management websites.