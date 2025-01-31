Federal and state officials have designated the former Topanga Ranch Motel site as a temporary hazardous materials sorting facility for debris from the Palisades Fire, raising concerns among local residents about environmental impacts.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the staging area, located at Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, will operate 24/7 for up to three months as crews process dangerous materials collected from fire-damaged properties.

The site, part of Topanga State Park and previously slated for a lagoon restoration project, will serve as a controlled facility where hazardous materials can be "safely processed, sorted, and packaged" before disposal, according to California State Parks officials.

"This is an ongoing effort to assist Los Angeles County with mitigating risks and protecting communities by removing this material so people impacted by the firestorms can return to their properties," State Parks representatives said in a statement.

EPA officials emphasized strict safety measures at the facility, including:

- Plastic-lined processing areas

- Spill control measures including wattles, booms and earthen berms

- 24/7 perimeter air monitoring

- Regular dust suppression

- Security fencing and limited access

The EPA is leading initial recovery efforts following the Palisades and Eaton fires, spearheading a two-phase debris removal program in affected areas including Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

The EPA will conduct mandatory household hazardous materials removal in Phase One, which may be complete in under a month. EPA teams have completed initial scouting and will begin removing hazardous materials in the coming days.

Phase Two, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in cooperation with LA County Public Works, involves general debris removal. Property owners have until March 31, 2025, to choose between two options: enrolling in the free government-managed removal program or hiring private contractors who meet Army Corps standards.

More than 600 residents have already submitted opt-in forms for the program. Officials emphasized that Phase One EPA clearance must be completed before any Phase Two work can begin, whether through government or private contractors.

Property owners seeking updates on Phase One progress can contact the EPA at 833-798-7372 or email EPA_la_wildfires_info@epa.gov. Those with questions about general debris removal can call 844-347-3332.

The hazardous materials site selection has temporarily halted design work on the Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project. Officials said the EPA will conduct soil testing after operations conclude to ensure no contamination occurred.

"US EPA will re-test the soils at the staging area for hazardous substances and ensure the levels are at or below the initial reading," State Parks officials said. "In the event of a higher reading, US EPA will work to remediate the site back to the original levels."

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains reported receiving numerous inquiries from concerned residents about the facility's environmental impact on the sensitive coastal area.

Some residents organized a protest of the decision within hours of its announcement.

The EPA said materials will be transported along routes designed to minimize disturbance to local communities, with specialized containment methods preventing dispersal during transit. The agency established a public hotline and email address for residents with questions about the hazardous materials removal work.

The staging area announcement comes as officials continue cleanup efforts from the Palisades Fire, which began January 8 and prompted widespread evacuations along the coast.