The city's Sustainable Quality Awards (SQA) hosted in partnership with Sustainable Works, recognized local businesses that demonstrate excellence in helping Santa Monica realize a more sustainable future by successfully incorporating sustainable practices into their operations last month.

The SQA Grand Prize is awarded to Santa Monica businesses that excel in the areas of sustainable economic development, social responsibility and stewardship of the environment.

The 2025 SQA Grand Prize winner is:

Overdrive Energy Solutions

Overdrive Energy Solutions’ mission is to provide sustainable/near zero emissions portable power for live events, disaster relief and beyond; working toward elimination of diesel and gasoline generators.

Excellence Awards are given to six winners who exhibit outstanding achievements in any one or two of the three categories.

The 2025 SQA Excellence Awards winners are:

Redcar Properties Ltd:

Excellence in Economic Development & Stewardship of the Environment

Angeles Investment Advisors:

Excellence in Economic Development

Capital Intelligence Associates:

Excellence in Social Responsibility

Good Body Pilates Studio:

Excellence in Economic Development

Heal the Bay Aquarium:

Excellence in Stewardship of the Environment

Phoenix Classical Pilates: