Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

The ocean water quality rain advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. , Monday, February 10.

This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

OCEAN WATER CLOSURE AND ADVISORY DUE TO FIRE IMPACTS REMAIN:

The ocean water closure from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach remains in effect until further notice.

Once the rain advisory is lifted, the ocean water advisory from Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach and from Santa Monica State Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way will remain until further notice.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County's beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.