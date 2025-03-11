Officials will close a segment of Pacific Coast Highway to residents and businesses in wildfire burn scar areas beginning Wednesday at noon due to safety concerns from an approaching storm system, prompting school closures and schedule changes in Malibu.

Caltrans announced the closure Tuesday after consulting with Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, local agencies and law enforcement. Only emergency vehicles and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' debris-hauling contractors will be allowed through the affected areas.

Forecasters predict thunderstorms with rainfall rates up to an inch per hour Wednesday evening, potentially causing debris basins to overflow in areas destabilized by recent wildfires.

"Residents with homes in the burn scar area should consider alternate routes in the afternoon hours or consider teleworking if possible," Caltrans officials said in a statement.

Officials will reassess conditions Thursday to determine if the highway can reopen to residents and businesses with access passes by Friday at 6 a.m., depending on storm impacts and any resulting debris flows.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced that Webster Elementary School will be closed Wednesday as it is located in an evacuation zone. Three other Malibu schools — Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle and Malibu High — will operate on minimum-day schedules, dismissing students at 12:45 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. respectively.

"We have been alerted by our agency partners, including Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, along with the City of Malibu, that Pacific Coast Highway is anticipated to close at 12 p.m. tomorrow, and Malibu Canyon Road will close at 6 p.m.," district officials said in a statement to parents.

School buses will be able to travel on PCH in the morning but will need to take alternative routes after noon. Officials noted that Topanga Canyon Road continues to be open only to residents, further limiting travel options.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is distributing burn area access passes for residents and contractors in affected communities. Malibu, Sunset Mesa, Topanga Canyon and unincorporated LA County residents can obtain passes at two locations: Santa Monica College-Malibu Interpretive Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at Malibu City Hall on Saturdays during the same hours.

Pacific Palisades residents and others affected by the Palisades Fire can get access passes at the Disaster Recovery Center on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Business passes will be reviewed case-by-case, according to the Sheriff's Department. Eligible businesses may include brick-and-mortar establishments, caretakers, healthcare workers, grocery workers, babysitters, contractors, insurance adjusters and damage mitigation companies.

"Applicants must apply in person," officials emphasized. "No vetting will be conducted over the phone or online."

The closure comes as part of broader preparation efforts for the incoming storm system that threatens recently burned areas throughout Southern California.

School officials indicated they will monitor conditions to determine if additional closures will be necessary Thursday. If Malibu Canyon Road and PCH remain closed, more schools could shift to remote learning.

"We understand the disappointment felt by our families, students and staff following so many closures in the last two months," the district noted. "Our decisions are made based on the safety of our students and staff."

The district's closure criteria include having fewer than two major roads in and out of Malibu, power outages, evacuation orders, air quality concerns, dangerous weather conditions or official advisories to avoid travel.

For more information about recovery resources, residents can visit ca.gov/LAfires. Malibu families are advised to monitor alerts at www.MalibuCity.org and tune in to local Malibu radio station KBUU FM.