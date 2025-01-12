While the area is still dealing with the Palisades Fire in the short term, the long-term impacts will also be sharp and numerous, particularly to local ocean health.

Due to the fires raging across the county, including Palisades, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an Ocean Water Advisory. The department advised beach users to avoid all water contact, particularly near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potential debris from fires and contamination.

The advisory was issued “out of an abundance of caution due to runoff from current fire-fighting efforts.” The runoff, including potentially toxic chemicals and debris, is currently at an unknown quantity in ocean waters. The department particularly noted that waters could be toxic from Surfrider Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way.

Those who enter the waters, the department warned, could become ill. The advisory will remain in effect until three days after fire-fighting efforts have ceased in the county, and notification is provided.

Experts across the globe have stated that wildfires have a host of harmful effects for coastal ecosystems such as Santa Monica’s. According to the Pacific Whale Foundation, a large influx of ash and debris entering waterways in the event of a wildfire could smother the coastal ecosystem. The sediment load could also cover coral reefs, which can lead to habitat loss and loss of plant/animal life.

The organization adds that water contaminated with ash and debris can also reduce “light penetration necessary for plants to conduct photosynthesis.”

“The influx of run-off, which includes nutrients, and sedimentation can induce harmful algal blooms that deplete oxygen levels and cause fish and other animal die-offs,” Pacific Whale Foundation added. “Subsequently, ash and debris loads are spread wide by tides, currents, and winds, magnifying their effects throughout nearshore environments.”

Local environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay stated Thursday that it is “deeply saddened and devastated” by the wildfires, with current and past staff members losing homes in the blazes.

“Horrific fires always impact the shoreline habitat and water quality, as detritus and runoff from the destruction inevitably flow to the Bay,” Heal the Bay staff wrote. “But rarely have we seen environmental devastation like this. The apocalyptic scenes serve as a warning that we must build more resiliency into our natural and built systems, especially as climate impacts become more frequent and severe in the decades to come.”

Supervisor Lindsay Horvath reiterated the need to stay out of toxic fire runoff at a weekend briefing.

"We're also urging residents to avoid ocean waters from Surfrider Beach to Dockweiler State Beach due to contamination caused by the fires," she said. "Please prioritize your health and follow these guidelines."