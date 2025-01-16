As devastating fires in Los Angeles show signs of stabilizing, officials are warning of new Santa Ana winds forecast for next week while working to give exhausted firefighters much-needed rest after one of the region's most intense wind events in recent memory.

"In the last 24 hours there has been little to no fire growth," said Deputy Chief Jeremy Guiding, incident commander for both the Palisades and Eaton fires. However, he noted that threats still exist to structures and critical infrastructure, with several interior pockets continuing to burn in the Palisades area.

The fires, which ignited last Tuesday and Wednesday, experienced "one of the strongest wind events that we've had in recent memory," according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson. These extreme conditions contributed to the fires' rapid and explosive growth in their first days.

Current red flag warnings are set to expire Wednesday at 6 p.m., bringing several days of more favorable conditions. "We're going to be entering back to more normal conditions," Thompson said, describing an upcoming pattern of "cool, onshore sea breeze across the fire with rain, cooler temperatures, higher humidity" through the weekend.

However, the respite may be brief. Thompson warned that Santa Ana winds are predicted to return Sunday night and continue through most of next week. "Right now, there's a decent chance of moderate Santa Ana winds and even a 20% chance of strong Santa Ana winds at times next week," he said, noting the high potential for critical fire conditions to return.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the department is working to reset staffing levels, noting many firefighters have worked "eight to nine days straight without a break." While some personnel will remain assigned to the ongoing incidents, the priority is ensuring "much needed and overdue rest and recovery" for crews.

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley emphasized the continuing danger, despite the current fires' stabilization. "We still have a large amount of unburned, dry fuel with low humidity," she said, urging residents in unaffected areas to prepare for next week's winds.

Crowley recommended clearing all brush within 200 feet of homes, warning that "flying embers from a wildfire can destroy homes over a mile away." She stressed the importance of community readiness, saying "our community needs to remain ready" in light of the extreme winds forecast for next week.

Cal Fire has already begun preparing for potential new fire starts, establishing a mobilization center in Riverside County's Beaumont area. Crews continue to strengthen fire perimeters and coordinate infrastructure repairs on both the Palisades and Eaton incidents.

The approaching wind event poses a particular challenge as the region moves into recovery phase for the current fires. Thompson noted that while the weekend's cooler conditions will aid firefighting and recovery efforts, the return of Santa Ana winds could bring renewed fire dangers to both burned and unburned areas.

"It is important that you protect yourselves and your family by planning, preparing and staying aware," Crowley said, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance even as the current crisis shows signs of improvement.