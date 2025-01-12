As firefighters gain a modicum of containment over the region’s raging wildfires, air quality has improved slightly but residents close to the fires or anyone who can smell smoke should still take precautions when going outside.

Air quality officials issued smoke advisories as the sprawling Palisades Fire threatened to send dangerous smoke into the Los Angeles basin amid powerful Santa Ana winds.

The wildfire, which has grown to 23,707 acres and is 11% contained, is expected to remain active as north to northeast winds gust up to 50 mph. A red flag warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District warned that strong northerly winds will initially push smoke offshore before evening conditions create a swirling effect that could trap smoke in the Los Angeles basin. Areas between Malibu and Santa Monica may see temporary relief from smoke impacts during the day before conditions worsen.

Health officials advised residents to limit outdoor exposure and consider wearing well-fitted N-95 masks for respiratory protection. Even in areas far from the fire, residents who smell smoke or see ash should avoid or limit outdoor activities.

The strongest winds are expected Tuesday, with fierce Santa Ana conditions continuing through Wednesday evening. These conditions typically create extreme fire danger while also affecting how smoke and ash disperse across the region.

Anish Mahajan, Chief Deputy Director of LA County Public Health, said Sunday that the air quality is improving as smoke lessons with the better containment of the fires.

“At this time, the South Coast quality Air Quality Management Division is indicating as a weather smoke advisory, specifically in those areas close to the fires in the Northwest component of the county, county residents should continue to monitor the air quality index, the AQI levels, wherever they are, but we are seeing improved AQ I numbers, and so we encourage residents who are closest to the fire, who are smelling smoke or seeing it, who have the AQI levels in the unhealthy zones to be using masks when they're outside.”

Supervisor Lindsay Horvath reiterated the need for caution in areas close to the fire.

“Malibu, Pacific, Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, downtown Los Angeles, and areas nearby the fires currently have unhealthy air quality,” she said. “Everyone in areas with visible smoke or the smell of smoke, should limit outdoor activities. If you must go outside, we strongly recommend wearing an N 95 or 9100 mask to remove smaller particles from the air. At home, close your windows and your doors, run air conditioning or air purifiers, and check your filters regularly in your car, close your windows or your vents, turn air conditioning on to recirculate, do not use leaf blowers or other actions that will push ash into the air.”

For more information on air quality, visit https://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/wildfire-health-info-smoke-tips.