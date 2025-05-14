A heated debate is unfolding in Santa Monica as the local school district moves forward with a controversial plan to replace natural grass fields at Franklin and Grant elementary schools with synthetic turf. While district officials argue the shift is necessary for safety, durability and year-round usability, an organized group of parents, environmental advocates and even a sitting state senator are pushing back.

At the heart of the issue is Franklin Elementary, a campus that serves roughly 600 students on just 5.6 acres of land, which is less than half the 11.7 acres recommended by the California Department of Education for a school of that size. According to Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District officials, that limited space leads to overuse of the school's only field. The district says the grass is worn down by up to 10 hours of play a day and is rested for less than a month each year.

District leaders say the wear and tear has created an uneven and potentially unsafe surface, with bare patches of hard dirt and muddy pockets of thick grass that increase the risk of injury. They also note that unlike professional athletes who perform on manicured grass maintained by trained specialists, students at Franklin play on fields that cannot withstand their current level of use.

In response, the district has proposed installing a synthetic turf product made by TenCate, specifically the “Pivot Play” system or something similar. District officials say the material represents the latest generation of turf and argue it is a significant improvement over older models that relied on crumb rubber infill and were associated with a variety of environmental and health concerns.

The district says the new turf is made without infill materials, is free from lead and toxic substances and contains no PFAs, also known as “forever chemicals.” Officials also highlight that the turf can be cleaned with simple dish detergent, meets international toy safety standards, and is fully recyclable. A 2024 study cited by the district suggests that concussion risks are lower and less severe on synthetic turf compared to natural grass.

They also argue that the synthetic surface can be used from 8am to 6pm every day of the year, rain or shine, offering a consistent and safe playing surface for students regardless of the weather. “When it is as vital as ever to have children playing and exercising, providing more hours of safe play points towards choosing a synthetic turf field over grass,” the district wrote in a statement.

But a growing number of parents and community members remain unconvinced and many say they only recently learned of the district’s decision. A petition is circulating urging the district to reverse course and parent advocates plan to speak during public comment at the upcoming school board meeting scheduled for May 15.

Critics cite concerns about exposure to microplastics, argue that synthetic turf can become dangerously hot, with surface temperatures as much as 70 degrees higher than ambient air on sunny days. They point to potential burns, dehydration and heat exhaustion as added risks for young children.

Environmental concerns are also playing a central role in the opposition. Activists argue that the turf is made from fossil fuels, sheds microplastics into the soil, nearby waterways and contributes to urban heat island effects. They also question the long-term sustainability of a product that must be replaced every eight to ten years and requires large amounts of water for cleaning.

Opponents have suggested that instead of converting grass fields into turf, the district should consider turning other hardscaped areas such as asphalt into green space, following an initiative currently underway in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Others have proposed the use of organic, drought-tolerant natural grass fields, which they argue are cooler, more inviting, and equally cost-effective over time.

The district has responded with additional information about the plan. According to officials, the primary challenge is the size of the Franklin campus. The California Department of Education recommends an elementary school campus be approximately 11.7 acres for a school of 600 students. Franklin is 5.6 acres which is less than half the recommended size.

Changes to the campus include larger classrooms, more alternative learning spaces, and improved outdoor learning facilities.

In addition, universal transitional kindergarten (TK) at the school expands the number of needed classrooms to facilitate all four-year-olds attending school beginning fall 2025. These TK classrooms, like kindergarten, are larger than standard classrooms, contain restrooms, and have specific outdoor play requirements (75 sf per student).

School officials said the outdoor learning green space will be increased by eight percent within the campus plan but the new athletic field reduces the field area by 29 percent.

The district said despite the artificial turf, the campus plan anticipates an increase in grass and natural areas for play, reflection and learning.

The school board is expected to consider final approval of the Franklin turf plan later this month. In the meantime, both sides are preparing for a showdown at the May 15 board meeting where public comment is expected to be robust.