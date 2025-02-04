Not even a month into Donald Trump’s presidency, local educators have already been disheartened by the administration’s potential actions.

On Jan. 27, The White House initially announced a pause of federal grants and loans, including grants toward education programs. While the potential pause was temporarily blocked by a federal judge before it took effect, the motion still sparked unrest for Santa Monica College officials.

In a message to the SMC community, Superintendent/President Kathryn Jeffery said the college is “waiting on guidance from federal granting agencies” on how, if enacted, the Trump administration action would impact federal grants issued to SMC.

“A federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration’s executive action ruling that courts need more time to consider the far-reaching ramifications,” Jeffery said. “Santa Monica College continues to collaborate closely with the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and other partners to assess the impact of this and other executive orders on our college community.”

Jeffrey made sure to note that federal financial aid SMC students are eligible for is still active, and that the U.S. Department of Education confirmed that federal Pell grants and student loans will not be impacted.

“This college stands firm in its commitment to maintaining a safe, dynamic and inclusive environment, where each individual matters - irrespective of immigration status, race, ethnicity, national origin, sexuality, gender, religion, ability, age, or socio-economic status,” Jeffrey said.

Though student loans aren’t in the crosshairs of the administration yet, the American Federation of Teachers warned that this might change during a Trump term.

During a December webinar, AFT Higher Education Assistant Director Nicole Hochsprung said that student loan relief may become “more elusive.” She pointed to reasons such as the potential limiting or elimination of Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-based repayment programs; as well as the end of the College Cost Reduction Act.

“Higher ed experts expect (the) administration to follow some form of the Project 2025 playlist,” AFT stated. “That means banning public employee labor unions; eliminating the Department of Education; eliminating student loan forgiveness; imposing federal regulations on the accreditation process … eliminating anything diversity, equity or inclusion-related; halting Title IX investigations; and requiring research to serve the national interest and be aligned with conservative principles.”

Another move made by the Trump administration in its opening weeks led to a message from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District last week. A move to throw out sensitive location policies, leaving schools subject to immigration law enforcement, left SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton “deeply disappointed.”

“Our schools are mandated to ensure that no student is denied enrollment or faced with barriers to their educational opportunities based on their or their family’s immigration status,” Shelton said. “Our schools serve as safe havens for our students and families and will continue to do so.”

Shelton and the SMMUSD Board of Education reaffirmed that campuses will continue to be safe zones for educational opportunity, and will commit to a new resolution regarding this during a Feb. 6 board meeting.

“We continue to provide access and opportunity to an excellent education and social emotional supports to all students,” Shelton added. “SMMUSD will continue to be the welcoming school district to all students in the neighborhoods we serve.”

On Jan. 29, another Trump executive order aimed squarely at education. The order would prohibit federal funds from reaching K-12 public schools that teach either critical race theory or gender issues.

A second executive order signed that day looks to prioritize federal funding for expanded school choice programs, which some experts have warned will defund and destabilize the public school system.