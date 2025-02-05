Students at several local high schools are planning a walk out on Thursday during flex time to protest actions taken by the Trump administration.

The times of day for the walkout vary from school to school–for Samohi, this walkout would coincide with the designated “study period” known as Flextime. There is no specific plan for the walkout for Samohi, the instruction is to leave campus instead of going to their Flextime class.

The walkouts are being organized on social media and locally via an anonymous Instagram account titled, “Walkout Samohi” (@samohi_walkout_against_trump25).

Similar accounts based in other schools (Malibu High, Venice High, University High, Culver City High) have popped up. According to the accounts, they’ve joined together for a planned multi-school walkout on Thursday, Feb. 6 against President Trump and his policies. The accounts have matching profile pictures with the slogan, “antifascist action.”

More than a dozen students spoke to The Daily Press about the protest saying they were generally supportive of the idea but questioned its overall effectiveness and were hesitant to participate without the support of their peers.

“I think it’s a great idea, but it needs to be bigger and more planned out if they want to make an impact,” says Angelina Cons-Santiago, a sophomore at SaMo High.

Sophomore Jefferson Tinus was also supportive.

“The walkout shows the drive that younger people, such as ourselves, have to enact change in society,” he said.

However, other students were less enthusiastic.

“I genuinely don’t see the point. It’s a walkout during Flextime? Flex is for us. The teachers won’t care–it’s not doing anything at all,” says SaMo High junior Frances Aguilar.

President Donald Trump has announced a flurry of executive orders and policy changes since taking office that have angered critics while catering to his supporters.

The accounts organizing the action called out efforts around reproductive freedom, LGBTQ rights, environmental protections, intellectual freedoms, migrant rights and democracy.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement on President Trump’s executive order targeting transgender, nonbinary, intersex, and gender nonconforming students:

“California will continue to create a welcoming environment for all students, including transgender and gender nonconforming students,” said Bonta. “The federal government sets a floor, not a ceiling when it comes to civil rights protections — and California law has always provided additional protections beyond those that exist at the federal level. Those protections remain firmly in place.”

Bonta has also issued guidance to schools over fears that immigration officials will target undocumented students on campus.

His office has provided practical guidance to school officials on how to respond if an immigration officer comes to campus and model policies for K-12 public schools to assist them in complying with state law. The final document provides immigrant students and their families with information on their educational rights and protections under the law.

“All children have a constitutional right to access a public education, regardless of their immigration status,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Schools are meant to be a safe place for children to learn and grow. Unfortunately, the President’s recent orders have created fear and uncertainty in our immigrant communities. My office is committed to ensuring our educators have the tools and knowledge they need to respond appropriately if immigration officers come to their campus – and that immigrant students and families understand their rights and protections under the law. I encourage schools to keep our office apprised of immigration enforcement occurring on their campuses by emailing immigration@doj.ca.gov. We’re continuing to monitor this issue closely, and we will not hesitate to act if we believe this enforcement goes beyond federal authority under the law.”

The Trump administration has made efforts to enforce its policies via funding cuts, an action that has been met with lawsuits from opponents. A Federal court has temporarily blocked those efforts.

“As I visit schools across our state, I am always impressed by the programs that our local educational agencies have designed to put state and federal dollars to work for kids,” said California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “Please continue to stay the course with local programs that are producing results. Now is the time when our students need consistency, support, and community more than ever.”

Written by Devyn Hamilton, SMDP Intern