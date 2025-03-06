The future of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s Special Education students will be on the agenda of Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

In a special study session, the district’s Special Education staff will discuss how SMMUSD prepares those students for life after high school, including individual transition plans and workability/job placements. Staff work is under Goal 1 of the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan, that being students “will be college and career ready through socially just pathways rooted in curiosity, belonging and empowerment.”

Individual transition plans are the process to prepare students with an Individualized Education Plan for life after high school, tackling education, employment and independent living goals. These transition services go hand-in-hand with Assembly Bill 438, which takes effect on July 1.

Staff work with Special Education students for postsecondary education and training goals by asking the students if they want to enroll in a college or university, earn an occupational certificate, enroll in vocational training, enroll in the military, enter an apprenticeship or enroll in adult education. Postsecondary employment goals ask students if they want to get a job working in a specific industry, or if they want to do volunteer work in the community.

Activities to support the individual transition plans include job shadowing, career fairs, practice interviews, trips to colleges for tours, and assistance obtaining an ID, social security card and/or driver’s license.

After the study session, the board will tackle items such as an administrative appointment, naming a Director of Human Resources effective March 7. The board will also look to approve a contract amendment in the Samohi Exploration Building and Gym project, which tackles issues like design changes, unforeseen conditions and classroom equipment during the long-standing project.

The Exploration Building and Gym project amendment comes a week after the board’s Feb. 27 meeting, in which it awarded a contract to Erickson-Hall Construction Co. for Preliminary Services in the Samohi Student Services Building project . The 51,000 square foot endeavor will replace the Samohi Business Building, and will include a College and Career Center and Health and Wellness Center, among other amenities.

The board will also adopt several resolutions, including recognizing March as Women’s History Month, National Middle Level Education Month and Arts and Music in Our Schools Month. Another resolution will recognize César Chávez Day in the district, marking March 31 (Chávez’s birthday) as the date of recognition.