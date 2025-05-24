A small group gathered on the Santa Monica College campus Thursday morning for a heartfelt Memorial Day tribute under clear skies and warm sunshine. Held on the lawn at the heart of campus, the ceremony brought together students and veterans from every branch of the U.S. military for a moment of shared reflection.

The event began with a formal presentation of colors by the University of California Air Force ROTC. Talaya Poindexter performed the national anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance read by Martha Romano.

Rocio V. Palermo, program coordinator for Women Veterans on Point and a United States Navy veteran, delivered remarks as the event’s keynote speaker. Her speech reflected on service, sacrifice and the importance of honoring those who never returned home.

Kathy Syta closed the ceremony with a moving rendition of “Amazing Grace,” adding a solemn grace note to the morning gathering.