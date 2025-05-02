With academics out of this world, Jonathan Kim graduated from Samohi to become a Navy SEAL, doctor, and now a NASA astronaut currently in orbit. Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) students were given the special opportunity to interview Dr. Kim through a virtual live feed from space on April 29 during school hours.

Students submitted pre-recorded questions for Kim during the assembly. A large portion of Kim’s answers referenced his journey to figuring out his career path.

He graduated from Samohi in 2002 and enrolled in the U.S. Navy where he became a Navy SEAL. During his service, Kim was deployed to the Middle East twice and earned both a Silver Star and Bronze Star with Valor for his service in Iraq. His experiences in the field inspired him to pursue a medical career and after graduating from the University of San Diego in 2012, he went on to Harvard Medical School where he earned a medical degree in 2016. By 2017, Kim had been selected as one of NASA’s astronaut candidates, and began the rigorous training. Funnily enough, Kim stated that the most difficult skill he had to learn–out of wilderness and survival training, robotics, flight training, and more–was the Russian language.

Kim entered space on April 8, 2025 for an eight month expedition as a part of Expedition 72/73, and as of Tuesday had been in orbit for 21 days. This marks a historic milestone for Samohi, being the only high school in America to produce two non-related astronauts.

Randy Bresnik graduated from Samohi in 1985 and after being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1989, Bresnik became a NASA astronaut in 2004.

The high school prides itself on its education quality, and State Senator Ben Allen spoke virtually at the assembly, thanking NASA for their cooperation in letting SMMUSD students take part in this interview.

Dr. Kim emphasized the importance of following passions and staying open to unexpected opportunities. He told students that a clear plan is beneficial, but it’s also important to be flexible and adaptable.

“As a kid, I've always wanted to be an astronaut, but I never took it seriously. I would say it wasn't until medical school in my late 20s that I really thought of being an astronaut as something realistic that I could do,” said Kim. “And I think the most important lesson from that is you don't always have to know or have your whole life planned out and figured out, but it is important to follow your passions and work hard.”

This idea was repeated by different speakers who reassured students that a strict life plan wasn’t necessary for success. This idea resonated with students.

“I think it was really inspiring to hear that he didn’t exactly know where he was going to start. And a lot of the kids right now don’t know where they are going to go to college, or don’t have that idea of what they want to pursue later in life, like, I know kind of what I want to do, but I’m not sure where to go to college or what I want to study. And it was really inspiring to be able to hear, like, you don’t have to know right away,” said sophomore Ameeya Flanagan.

Officials thanked NASA for the opportunity saying it is inspiring for teens to be able to see somebody similar to them and someone given similar opportunities become successful.

“It's important because what we need our kids to understand is that there are students that came before them that sat in the same seats that they are sitting in now, and that those students took the education that was provided to them and they used it in a way to nurture their hopes and their dreams,” said Antonio Shelton, SMMUSD Superintendent and former Samohi Principal.

By Devyn Hamilton, SMDP Intern