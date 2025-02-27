One Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District campus has served as an example of putting state arts education funds to good use.

At the Feb. 20 meeting of the SMMUSD Board of Education, McKinley Elementary School Principal Dr. Daniela Weiner gave an update on activities at her campus, including its use of Proposition 28 funds. Prop 28, also known as the Arts and Music in School Funding Plan, was passed by California voters in 2022 and establishes an ongoing program to provide additional funding for arts education.

Funding for Prop 28 included a $1,171,724 allocation for the district in 2023-24, calculating allocations depending on student enrollment and free/reduced student counts. McKinley put some of its allocation into a collaboration with ReDiscover Center, highlighted by Makerspace artists coming to the school each week for “PBL Workshop.”

Artists collaborate with students on several projects, such as earlier grades using recycled cardboard for creative design projects, while upper grades can take part in woodworking with real tools. McKinley students, Weiner said, call PBL Workshop their favorite class, including special education pupils.

Other elementary school priorities under Prop 28 include the hiring of professional experts and arts partners to address key needs, such as TK-2nd grade music education and increase in theatre arts through grade level plays. At the middle school level, professional experts were hired to provide support for students during music classes, support for special education pupils in arts programs, and for support for more theatre productions.

At the high school level, Samohi’s Prop 28 allocations went toward materials and supplies, such as new drum line equipment, new transportation to attend competitions and performances, and replacing old instruments as needed. A full-time certificated dance teacher allocation was also made to teach two dance classes on the campus.

Speaking on other successes at McKinley, Weiner brought up the impact of having a full-time school counselor, a usage of Title I funding to facilitate a more supportive environment.

“This investment has transformed how we approach social-emotional learning at our site,” Weiner said. “Rather than focusing solely on reactive behavioral support, we’ve built a comprehensive school-wide framework that equips staff with the tools to support students proactively.”

The campus has also embraced the districtwide priority of Project-Based Learning in several facets, including in 5th Grade social studies. There, students studied how indigenous communities adapted to their environments, including designing and building models of Navajo homes using sustainable materials.

Weiner also reported that construction on the campus was ahead of schedule, with the School Administration & Early Education Building project set to be completed this coming Winter. The construction this year will have limited impact on school operations, she added.