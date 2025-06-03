A group of 40-50 current seniors and former students at Malibu High School caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage during an overnight vandalism spree that has jeopardized graduation ceremonies and prompted criminal charges, school officials announced Tuesday.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said the extensive damage occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday, with security cameras capturing the destruction that included burning a security golf cart and super-gluing keyholes on 20 classroom doors.

"This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," said SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton in a statement. "We expect our students to act as responsible members of our community, especially in the week leading up to graduation."

The vandalism has cast doubt over whether Malibu High School can host an in-person graduation ceremony on campus for all seniors, adding consequences that extend beyond the immediate perpetrators to affect the entire graduating class.

District officials are working closely with the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station to identify those responsible. All individuals found to be involved will face prosecution under both criminal law and education code violations, which may include restitution for damages and loss of senior privileges.

"This is not a rite of passage. This is a crime that has consequences to all involved," Shelton said, noting that senior vandalism has been an ongoing problem at Malibu High School for more than 15 years.

The superintendent urged community members with information about the incident to contact MHS administration, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808, or submit anonymous tips through the district's community tip line. Officials specifically asked parents to discuss their students' whereabouts Sunday night.