Learning has turned to the next chapter at John Adams Middle School, as the campus advanced its student hub this year.

On Wednesday, JAMS hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Staff, celebrating its modernized library space. Funded by Measure SMS bond money, the dynamic library not only includes a healthy selection of reading materials, but also socializing and collaboration spaces both in and outdoors.

The library construction, headed by Berliner Architects, revived the old library space by redesigning the entrance gallery and lounge, adding flexible learning and breakout spaces, and bringing in a collaborative room with new furnishings. Other enhancements include an upgraded conference room, a kitchen, an improved speaker system and interactive media boards.

The outdoor reading deck addition was also critical to the project, with the new library a space SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton called “an environment that invites collaboration, critical thinking, exploration and learning.”

“Reading is the foundation of all learning, shaping the way our students engage with the world and setting the stage for lifelong success … as a district, we are committed to fostering a love of reading in every student, because when a child learns to read confidently, they gain the tools to explore new ideas, solve complex problems and dream without limits,” Shelton said.

The Superintendent added that the space works well with district priorities of Project-Based Learning and fostering “a sense of belonging and well-being” for all students. Multiple students attested to this during the ceremony, highlighting the collaboration opportunities in the new area.

Of course, the old and new library’s function stays the same as being a hub of literature, with the space laid out to feature alphabetized selections in every imaginable genre. As staff and students walked in on Wednesday, they saw stands such as “read the movie” with a copy of “Wicked,” and a collection of Black History Month literature.

“This space represents an opportunity and environment where every student, regardless of background, has access to knowledge, creativity and a love for learning,” JAMS Principal Martha Chacon added. “At JAMS, we know that reading is not just a skill, but it’s a pathway and an opportunity. It fuels imagination, deepens understanding and builds the foundation of lifelong learning.”

SMMUSD Chief Operations Officer Carey Upton said that this was a project talked about for years, including the addition of the outdoor deck which used to be a furniture storing space, now revived and brought “back to the students.” Upton added that the project is one of several at the JAMS site, with his team already working on projects such as improving restrooms and locker room areas around the gymnasium, and changing windows in the childcare area.

The project Upton was most excited about is the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) building currently in design, with plans to demolish the existing science building this summer to make room for the STEM hub. The STEM building, he said, will take about two years to construct.